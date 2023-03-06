LIBERTY, Mo. — It was a Class 4 State sectional matchup on Monday with the Lafayette Fighting Irish taking on the Odessa Bulldogs for a chance to move onto state quarterfinals on Friday against the Center Yellowjackets.
While both teams spent the first quarter feeling each other out, the Fighting Irish finally got things rolling and never turned back, winning 62-38, keeping their chance at returning to a Final Four after a seven year hiatus alive.
As mentioned, neither team was able to find much scoring success early on in the first quarter. Odessa’s offense was running through multiple options, resulting in precious seconds ticking away for the Bulldogs and the Irish.
It wouldn’t matter as much for Lafayette, because they couldn’t find the bottom of the basket for the first six minutes of the game. While Lafayette went scoreless for so long, the Bulldogs missed a few layups that would’ve resulted in crucial points. The low scoring affair ended with Lafayette leading, 10-6.
The second quarter was a much better showing for the offenses, with both teams exchanging some early baskets. While Odess was able to get to the foul line more, they would experience the daunting turnover bug, giving Lafayette more opportunities.
In recent games for the Fighting Irish, we’ve seen them excel from beyond the arc, which was no different as the shots from beyond the 3-point line started following more before halftime. This gave Lafayette a 21-13 cushion heading into the locker room.
As the second half rolled around, Odessa didn’t have enough in the tank to keep up with the Irish, and were outscored 25-14, and this was largely due to more 3-pointers falling for Lafayette throughout the entire half.
Four Irish would end the contest in double figures. Camden Bennett led all scorers with 15 points. George Galloway had 14 points, Connor Zeit had 12, and Mikey Thomas finished with 10 points.
