Lafayette Basketball

Lafayette’s Camden Bennett gets his team ready in a pre-game huddle ahead of section play March 3, at William Jewell College

 Calvin Silvers | News-Press NOW

LIBERTY, Mo. — It was a Class 4 State sectional matchup on Monday with the Lafayette Fighting Irish taking on the Odessa Bulldogs for a chance to move onto state quarterfinals on Friday against the Center Yellowjackets.

While both teams spent the first quarter feeling each other out, the Fighting Irish finally got things rolling and never turned back, winning 62-38, keeping their chance at returning to a Final Four after a seven year hiatus alive.

