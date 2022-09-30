Lafayette Irish Football

Lafayette wide receiver Melik Reed celebrates his touchdown reception on Friday in St. Joseph.

 Joe Patrick | News-Press NOW

The Lafayette Fighting Irish squared off against the Chillicothe Hornets tonight, but were defeated 42-7.

The Irish were looking to break their losing streak and pick up their first win of the year but now sit at 0-6, while Chillicothe improved to 4-2. 


