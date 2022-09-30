The Lafayette Fighting Irish squared off against the Chillicothe Hornets tonight, but were defeated 42-7.
The Irish were looking to break their losing streak and pick up their first win of the year but now sit at 0-6, while Chillicothe improved to 4-2.
Lafayette took an early 7-6 lead in the first quarter on a touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Melik Reed, but Chillicothe answered back to make it 12-7 and the game got out of hand from then on.
Quarterback Jackson Compton made some nice throws early in the game but also threw a costly interception to set the Hornets up around midfield.
Head coach Scott Finley’s Irish have been making progress week to week and he spoke about his team’s improvement postgame.
“We got into some situations tonight that a lot of these guys hadn’t been in before and we learned from it and we addressed it at halftime. So just that experience and better execution and we’ll be able to punch it in more next week,” he said.
The Irish are now 9-5 all-time in the series against Chillicothe. While the Irish are still winless, coach Finley is confident his team will be able to grab that elusive W soon.
“The last two weeks we’re really starting to put it together and have longer stretches of playing competitive football. We had a handful of plays that hurt us in the first half but outside of that we were doing a lot better and we’re starting to piece it together a little bit.”
Lafayette will travel to Cameron next Friday to take on the Dragons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.