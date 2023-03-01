Lafayette Basketball

Lafayette senior George Galloway dribbles down the court against Chillicothe on March 1 during the Class 4 District 16 Tournament at Benton.

 By Clifton Grooms Cliff Notes Podcast

It was another Class 4 District 16 matchup on Wednesday night, this time around the boys would take the court out at Springer Gymnasium. The contest featured the No.1-seeded Lafayette Fighting Irish and the No.4-seeded Chillicothe Hornets.

The first quarter was a back-and-forth battle, but despite the height advantage posed by the Hornets, the Fighting Irish were able to shoot their way to a 70-41 victory, moving onto the championship round Friday against No. 2-seeded Maryville Spoofhounds.

Calvin Silvers can be reached at calvin.silvers@newspressnow.com.

