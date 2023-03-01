It was another Class 4 District 16 matchup on Wednesday night, this time around the boys would take the court out at Springer Gymnasium. The contest featured the No.1-seeded Lafayette Fighting Irish and the No.4-seeded Chillicothe Hornets.
The first quarter was a back-and-forth battle, but despite the height advantage posed by the Hornets, the Fighting Irish were able to shoot their way to a 70-41 victory, moving onto the championship round Friday against No. 2-seeded Maryville Spoofhounds.
“Our goal is always to hold the team under 50, and we have a good chance of winning when we do that. When we played Chillicothe earlier, we only beat them by like nine and their bigs really did a lot of damage,” Lafayette head coach Kevin Bristol said. “So that's something that we had put the emphasis on, on how to guard that.”
Lafayette was able to light up the scoreboard early, hitting shots from beyond the 3-point line, including back-to-back 3-pointers that resulted in a 14-7 Lafayette lead and forced a Chillicothe timeout. The Irish would experience a cool down, and the Hornets attacked down low to pull within 18-16 after the first quarter.
In the second quarter, the hot hand from beyond the arc continued for Lafayette, which propelled them to a 28-18 lead in the middle of the quarter. Chillicothe’s freshman center Jaishon White used his height to his advantage, helping keep the Hornets in a fighting distance.
However, two points for three won’t help your chances, and the Fighting Irish took a 41-27 lead into the locker room.
“I mean, it was just a great shooting night for us. E (Ethan Zeit) was hitting his shots, Mikey (Thomas) and of course, Cam (Bennett), and then I got a little bit in there,” senior George Galloway said. “Yeah, it was a good shooting night and I was just throwing the ball around really after I hit the first one, I was feeling it. I mean, I think all of us were when we saw all those shots go in.”
As the third quarter rolled around, Lafayette expanded their shots, hitting from both outside and inside. Galloway kept his touch, having five 3-pointers find the bottom of the net. Chillicothe was never able to find their own shooting success, and quickly fell behind the rest of the way.
“It means a lot because I think that's probably the most complete game we've played all season. We've been talking all through practice about running the offense, making sure that we get what we want, don't play at their tempo, play at our pace,” Bristol said. “We've been talking about that stuff for a week and it happened tonight.”
Galloway would finish with 17 points, leading all scorers. Camden Bennett followed closely behind with 14 of his own points. Ethan Zeit finished with 9 points, all coming from 3-pointers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.