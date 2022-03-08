LIBERTY, Mo. — Lafayette was unable find the push needed in the final minutes against an invigorated Richmond team, losing 52-48 to the Spartans on Tuesday at Liberty North High School to end its season in the Class 4 Sectionals.
Richmond (22-5) had extra motivation against the Fighting Irish following a 56-44 win by Lafayette (18-7) in the final game of the regular season. This grudge manifested itself in the first half, as the Spartans led 18-10 after the first quarter and at one point in the second led by 11.
Lafayette knew it’d get Richmond at their best. And despite the deficit, a last-minute pair of shots from junior George Galloway cut the Spartans’ lead to five by the halfway mark. Two minutes into the second half, a 3-pointer from senior Drake Davison gave Lafayette a 31-30 lead.
“We knew they were going to come out, because we beat them at our place,” Lafayette coach Kevin Bristol said. “We just had to weather the storm, which we did and got ourselves back in the game.”
Lafayette maintained this deficit into the final quarter, but Richmond refused to let the Irish claim momentum and they retook the lead with a few minutes remaining in the game. Trailing by three with 1:12 to play, the small mistakes began to add up and a poor night shooting from the line caught up to them. Richmond was able to milk the clock and knock down the required free throws to keep themselves a step ahead.
It’s an unfortunate end for the Irish, but as Bristol touched on, it’s not one that’s foreign to any team.
“We all know that at the end of the year, it’s one team that doesn’t lose. And unfortunately we weren’t that one team this year,” he said. “It’s a chapter, we all go through chapters and it’s something that happens and we learn. Basketball is a vehicle to learn.”
Bristol also noted the value and personal significance of this class of seniors, his first four players that he’s coached for all four years. Senior Drake Davison commented on what the program was for him in his time at Lafayette.
“This program means the world to me, for the past four years this has always been a place I could go to.” Davison said. “Everybody in that locker room is my brother. Lafayette basketball will always have a place in my heart.”
Senior Sam Ryan similarly remarked on the experiences he’s had with the Irish.
“It’s positives only, Lafayette basketball has meant a lot to me since I was a little kid and these past four years, I won’t take it for granted at all. It’s been a blast.”
