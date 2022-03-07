In one of the best games the city has seen in recent years, the Lafayette boys defeated Benton in overtime on Friday night to take home the Class 4 District 16 Championship.
After battling their crosstown rivals all night, Irish senior Sam Ryan said he and his teammates were drained.
“Man, it was a roller coaster,” Ryan said. “To be able to get it done meant a lot to us as a team, and we’re proud of ourselves.”
The win gave Lafayette their sixth title in the last seven seasons. Now the Irish look ahead to the Class 4 Sectionals, where they aim to keep their season alive and push one win from their first Final Four berth since 2016.
Lafayette head coach Kevin Bristol said Friday’s game was one of the best one for he and his team to win.
“Going to overtime against a pretty good team, with two of your main players fouling out, those reserve players had to come in and win the game for us,” Bristol said. “That’s what it’s about.”
Irish junior Mikey Thomas said it took a lot to stick it out and come out on top in the end.
“Toughness and grit and defense,” Thomas said. “We knew we couldn’t win the game with one possession, so we just kept pushing it and kept being tough.”
Awaiting the Irish in Sectionals is Richmond, a familiar opponent for the North End. Lafayette hosted Richmond in its regular season finale just two weeks ago.
In that game, the Irish beat the Spartans, 56-44.
“Having already played them, we know tendencies of them, but then on the flip side, they know our tendencies, as well,” Ryan said. “Heading into the game, we’re gonna have to be even more fine-tuned, take one possession at a time, and hopefully we come out on top.”
This time around, Thomas said the Irish are expecting a lot of fight in the second meeting between the two this season.
“We also gotta know it’s not gonna be the same game, it’s not gonna be the same team,” Thomas said. “It’s win or go home now, so it’s different.”
Since the Irish lost to Benton at the beginning of February, they have won seven games in a row. Bristol said that’s due to the team coming together when it matters most.
“I think after that Benton loss, I think we’ve learned that it’s gonna take everyone to make this season last as long as it possibly can,” Bristol said. “We just have to work as a unit.”
As the Irish look to get closer to the state semis, Ryan said this team has all the pieces to take the last step.
“We have a lot of key components on the offensive side of the ball, and early on in the year, we saw that,” Ryan said. “Just being able to have that grit and that toughness that each and every one of our players has and great coaching, I think we just have what it takes to keep on going.”
Lafayette will face Richmond in the Class 4 Sectionals on Tuesday night at Liberty North. Tip-off is set for 7:45 p.m., following the Benton girls' contest with Odessa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.