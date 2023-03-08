Lafayette Basketball

The Lafayette boys basketball team poses for a picture after winning the Class 4 District 16 2023 championship. 

 By Calvin Silvers News-Press NOW

On Monday, the Lafayette Fighting Irish boys basketball team defeated Odessa 62-38 in a Class 4 state sectional game at William Jewell College. The win was the seventh in a row, and punched their ticket to the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2020.

Now with a trip to State Fair Community College on Friday to take on Center, the team is using its rich history, and current talent, to prepare down the stretch. Now it’s in the Irish's hands to reach a final four, which hasn't been done since the 2015 season.

Calvin Silvers can be reached at calvin.silvers@newspressnow.com.

