On Monday, the Lafayette Fighting Irish boys basketball team defeated Odessa 62-38 in a Class 4 state sectional game at William Jewell College. The win was the seventh in a row, and punched their ticket to the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2020.
Now with a trip to State Fair Community College on Friday to take on Center, the team is using its rich history, and current talent, to prepare down the stretch. Now it’s in the Irish's hands to reach a final four, which hasn't been done since the 2015 season.
While the previous success of Lafayette team’s could be daunting to this year’s squad, head coach Kevin Bristol and senior Camden Bennett are ready to write their own story.
“(We) just continue to remind them of the direction that we want to head and the direction we need to be heading,” Bristol said.
“We're just treating it as just any other game, even though it could be one of our last,” Bennett said. “We're just treating it like any other game so that we don't have that pressure on it.”
It would be no surprise this team is feeling confident this time of the year. The Fighting Irish have two former athletes that competed in the state final fours, including Caleb Bennett, brother of Camden.
The experience of those two former athletes, mixed with the experience of the current coaching staff, has proven to be beneficial this time of the year.
“They know how things should be, they know what they should look like,” Bristol said. “So do a great job of just speaking to the kids about that.”
While this year's squad had a brotherhood established prior to this season, there was one trip that stood out to Camden, one that he felt strengthened the bond. The trip was back in late December during the 67th Annual Neosho Holiday Classic.
Since that trip, the Fighting Irish are 17-5, and went the entire month of January with just two losses.
“After our Neosho trip, every time we go out there, we just got better and we gained more experience every time we go out there,” Camden Bennett said. “I think after the Neosho trip, we really bonded.”
With something special brewing on the North End, the team is happy to represent St. Joseph.
“We have something special around this area and just putting that on the forefront, just doing our best,” Bristol said. “But we just want to represent St. Joe.”
I mean, this is the town that I've grown up my whole life, just being able to have, like the city on our back and everyone just keeps supporting us as we keep playing,” Camden Bennett said. “It just means a lot.”
