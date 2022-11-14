Lafayette boy’s basketball is gearing up for their 2022-23 campaign and will be looking to defend their district championship that they won last season.
Expectations are high for a team that has compiled a 73-33 record over the last four years and has only lost three times at home in that span. Senior guard Mikey Thomas spoke about his goals for himself and the team this season.
“As a team I want to obviously reach state. I think that's a realistic goal for us considering all we did last year and I've improved as a player so I also want to bring my points and assists up, help the team a lot more, and be better on defense as well,” he said.
The Fighting Irish recorded an 18-7 record last year including winning eight of their last ten games. Lafayette returns nine seniors this season, who the team will certainly lean on going into this year.
“(We need their) leadership,” head coach Kevin Bristol said. “It's a good mix of seniors from different levels of skill. They all lead in different ways, but we just like having the leadership for the younger kids. They've been around the program and it’s good to have that many seniors because they know what to expect, they know what the coaching staff expects, they know how to do the things we need them to do.”
Bristol and his team will be looking forward to the City Jamboree this Thursday, November 17th and using it as a test to see how his team measures up to the rest of St. Joseph.
“All I want to accomplish is see where we’re at. We've been beating up on each other for a couple of weeks now so just see where we're at with different competition and then go from there, see what we need to work on,” he said.
The Fighting Irish will take part in the City Jamboree along with Bishop LeBlond, Benton, and Central. Lafayette will officially open their season later in the year when they match up with Platte County on December 12th.
