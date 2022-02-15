Thanks in part to a large scoring contribution from junior Camden Bennett, Lafayette beat conference foe Chillicothe 53-37 on Tuesday at Lafayette High School to garner a much better position for the district playoffs.
Lafayette head coach Kevin Bristol said the victory is pivotal at this point of the season.
“We needed this win just to stay in the hunt for a piece of the MEC title,” Bristol said. “We came out and we played some solid defense, and tonight our defense was our best offense.”
Chillicothe (15-6) led Lafayette (14-6) 14-13 after the first quarter, as the Hornets connected on a pair of 3-pointers and took advantage of Lafayette’s aggressive defense.
The Hornets followed that up with quarter scoring totals of 5, 8 and 10, something Chillicothe head coach Tim Pool attributed to the adaptations of the Irish.
“That was 100% Lafayette’s defense. You have to give them a ton of credit. They play hard, they play together, they try to take everything away and they are good at it,” Pool said. “Anything that we did execution-wise that didn’t look great, it’s not because we don’t know how to execute. It’s because they were guarding the heck out of us.”
The Irish connected on seven 3-pointers in the game, three of which came from Bennett. The forward led the game with 22 points on the night.
Following their streak-breaking loss to Benton last week, Bennett said his team has shown that the Irish have bounced back with three consecutive wins against Chillicothe, Bishop LeBlond and Platte County.
“I think us losing opened our minds to us getting better as a team,” Bennett said. “That’s what we’ve shown in the last few games in getting these wins. We just have to keep it rolling into districts.”
Playoff seeding in Class 4 District 16 will be difficult this year, with Lafayette losing to Benton, Benton losing to Chillicothe, and Chillicothe losing to Lafayette.
But the season isn’t quite over, and Lafayette junior Mikey Thomas explained the gravity with which the team is approaching these final outings.
“(Coach Bristol) tells us before every game to prepare for a war, and that’s what we’re doing, preparing to go into a war every game,” Thomas said.
Lafayette will travel to St. Pius X on Friday, while Chillicothe faces Kirksville on Wednesday in a rescheduled matchup.
Chillicothe girls 53, Lafayette 24
The Hornets smothered Lafayette’s offensive attack, holding the Fighting Irish to single digits in every quarter of the game.
In the first and last quarters, Lafayette scored just eight combined points.
“They’re very athletic, very quick, so we just wanted to keep them in front,” Chillicothe head coach Darren Smith said. “My guards did a great job of keeping them in front and making what they wanted to do difficult.”
The Hornets were led offensively by senior Essie Hicks and sophomore Jolie Bonderer, who scored 18 and 15 points, respectively.
