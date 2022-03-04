While it certainly wasn’t an easy road to victory, the Lafayette boys fought off a late rally from Benton to claim a 58-56 overtime win in the Class 4 District 16 championship on Friday at Springer Gymnasium.
It’s the eighth district championship for the Fighting Irish in the last decade.
Lafayette (18-6) coach Kevin Bristol spoke on the game’s electric atmosphere.
“That’s one of the best games I’ve been a part of. It reminds me of my high school games where the gym is packed, the teams are battling,” he said. “It was a great game, and I have to throw my hat off to Coach Boone and those boys over there, they played a great season. Just hats off to those guys.”
The game received no shortage of fanfare prior to tip-off. Beyond the premium billing of a cross-city rivalry game in the district championship, it was a rematch of a Benton (18-10) victory over the Irish in early February that snapped a 15-year winning streak for Lafayette in the series.
“I’ve been trying to calm (my team) down all week, since February 8th they’ve been looking forward to this game and hoped we both made it,” Bristol said.
The Irish came out of the gate like a team with vengeance on the mind, leaping out to a 7-0 run to begin the game and at one point leading by 14 points in the first quarter before the Cardinals cut the Lafayette lead to 20-12 by the end of the period.
Benton coach Jared Boone expected to face the best the Irish had to offer.
“We prepared for that, we knew they were gonna come out and try to throw haymakers early at us and we just had to weather those and make it a scrap,” he said.
Second-seeded Benton battled back later in the half, cutting the game to four points on an and-one bucket from senior Denver Domann with four minutes to go in the second quarter. By the time halftime break, No. 1 Lafayette had regrown their lead to nine points.
Lafayette mostly maintained this lead for the third quarter, as both teams struggled to connect from the line in a foul-laden game.
Benton began their rally from an 11-point deficit halfway through the fourth, as a score from senior Allan Coy was immediately followed up by a steal from senior Kason Mauzey and an and-one to give Benton a five-point swing. A 3-pointer from freshman Myles Bachali a possession later cut the deficit to three.
Mauzey tied the game at 50 on a free throw with 30 seconds left. Neither team managed to score in the final seconds, and the game went to overtime.
Lafayette senior Drake Davison, who led his team with 17 points, fouled out in the fourth quarter. Despite his predicament, Davison said he was not worried about the team’s ability to pull the game out.
“One through 12, I’ve got trust in all of our guys. I know they’re gonna make plays when they need to,” Davison said. “I was nervous when I came out but I knew they were going to get the job done for me.”
A series of trips to the line decided the game. Mauzey made three straight to bring the game to one point with under a minute remaining, Irish junior Mikey Thomas made one on the next possession, and then Benton senior Denver Domann had a chance to tie with three seconds to go but missed his first shot, securing the Lafayette victory.
Despite the loss, Boone is glad to see the rivalry reach heights that haven’t been seen in some time.
“The rivalry is back. This is how the games were back in the day, this is how the games should continue to be,” he said.
Lafayette’s win secured a district championship for all five St. Joseph schools, a first in the city’s history. It’s also a record six district titles by St. Jospeh programs.
Lafayette will advance to play Richmond in the Class 4 Sectionals at Liberty North High School at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.