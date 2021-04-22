The Lafayette Fighting Irish found themselves on the unfortunate end of a frustrated Smithville Warrior offense in the Pony Express Tournament Championship game Thursday night at Phil Welch Stadium. One night after being shutout and held hitless for five innings, the Warriors bounced back to defeat the Irish 17-4 with 16 hits and 12 walks.

“Smithville is a good team,” Lafayette coach Matt Jansen said. “You’ve got tip your cap to them because they played hard, came out swinging and kept swinging. I’m proud of our guys for the way they played the last few days. Obviously there will be some stuff we take away from this, but for us, it’s a time to look in the mirror and reflect back at what we could have done differently and what we can do moving forward.”

Lafayette’s Jayden Little threw 101 pitches over five innings while allowing eight earned runs. Little struggled with his control against Smithville, but Jansen says he trusts his senior and knows he will be better down the road.

The Irish have four days off before returning on April 27 to face Chillicothe. Jansen said his team could use the rest before returning on Tuesday to face the Hornets and then playing in the Chillicothe Tournament next weekend.

“Right now we just have to look in the mirror,” Jansen said. “We put in so much extra time when other teams aren’t doing things; whether that be extra hours or late hours and at the end of the day we’ve played three games in four days. We just need to kind of rest and get fully healthy for another long week.”

The Savannah Savages and Platte County Pirates faced off in the late game for third place in the Pony Express Tournament. The Pirates outscored the Savages 22-4 in their previous meetings, but Aiden Leonard had different plans on Thursday night. The junior allowed just three hits over seven innings in Savannah’s 4-0 win.

“It feels amazing because they’re a great hitting team and last time they ran it up in our last games,” Leonard said. “To come out here and have our defense play that well is a great feeling.”

“I was really finding with my two-seam and really hitting my spots there and my changeup was working.”

The Savannah received some help in the second inning with three walks. Ethan Dudeck was the third walk as he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Wyatt Jackson then drove in the second run on a fielder’s choice.

Truman Bodenhausen scored the third run of the game on a passed ball in the top of the third. Tyson Hilsabeck drove in the final run of the game on an RBI single in the top of the seventh.

Leonard allowed his first hit of the game in the bottom of the fourth. The Savannah starter finished with three strikeouts and two walks.

“Our big thing is that we just take it one game at a time,” Savannah coach Erich Bodenhausen said. “It doesn’t really matter who we’re playing, we’re really just playing ourselves and we just want to have our best effort and see what happens. They’ve got some guys that can swing it, and tonight they just hit it right at us.”