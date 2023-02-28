The madness of Missouri high school district play continues this week, and Class 4 District 16 girls basketball action got underway at Lafayette High School where the No.4-seeded Lafayette Fighting Irish hosted the No.5-seeded Savannah Savages.
While the Savages found success downlow in the first half, they wouldn’t have the same type of production to keep up with the Irish, and Lafayette moves onto semifinal play with a 47-37 victory on Tuesday night.
The Lafayette crowd was silenced early on, as Savannah began the match on a 7-0 run. This was kick started with two early turnovers from the Fighting Irish, which the Savages turned into their own four points. The hot start would quickly die off, and Lafayette closed the gap to 11-7 after the first quarter.
It was a flip of the script in the second quarter, as Lafayette was more aggressive in taking it to the basket. They would take their first lead at the 6:30 mark in the quarter, due to finishing through contact, resulting in a couple and-1 opportunities. Senior Jazlyn King led the charge finding open teammates and hitting inside and outside shots.
Lafayette would head into halftime with a 26-19 lead, and that gap would prove to be beneficial as Savannah came into the second half ice cold. While the Savages scored the first field goal of the quarter, they wouldn’t convert another shot for over seven minutes. The turnovers would also limit the amount of possessions for Savannah.
The fourth quarter, much like the third, saw poor shooting, this time from both teams. Neither would score a field goal until the 3:35 mark, and the Savannah comeback would fall short. Lafayette will take on the No.1-seeded Benton Cardinals at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at Benton High School.
