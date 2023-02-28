Lafayette Basketball

Lafayette junior Honor Mannings goes up for a layup against Savannah on Feb. 28 in the Class 2 District 16 tournament.

 Calvin Silvers | News-Press NOW

The madness of Missouri high school district play continues this week, and Class 4 District 16 girls basketball action got underway at Lafayette High School where the No.4-seeded Lafayette Fighting Irish hosted the No.5-seeded Savannah Savages.

While the Savages found success downlow in the first half, they wouldn’t have the same type of production to keep up with the Irish, and Lafayette moves onto semifinal play with a 47-37 victory on Tuesday night.

Calvin Silvers can be reached at calvin.silvers@newspressnow.com.

