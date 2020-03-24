Kansas senior center Udoka Azubuike has been voted first-team All-America by the National Association of Basketball Coaches, it was announced Tuesday. KU sophomore point guard Devon Dotson was voted to the second team.
Other members of the NABC first team: Luka Garza, Iowa; Markus Howard, Marquette; Payton Pritchard, Oregon and Obi Toppin, Dayton. Other members of the second team: Malachi Flynn, San Diego State; Filip Petrusev, Gonzaga; Myles Powell, Seton Hall and Cassius Winston, Michigan State.
The NABC's third team consists of Jared Butler, Baylor; Vernon Carey, Duke; Tre Jones, Duke; Jordan Nwora, Louisville and Jalen Smith, Maryland.
The NCAA on Monday officially declared Azubuike and Dotson consensus second-team All-America. Garza, Howard, Toppin, Powell and Pritchard were first-team consensus All-America. Carey, Flynn and Winston were second-team consensus All-America alongside the KU duo.
To earn "consensus" status, a player must win honors based on a point system computed from the four All-America teams — NABC, USBWA, Sporting News and AP. It's three points for first team, two points for second team and one point for third team.
Azubuike was first team All-America by the NABC and USBWA. He was second team by the Sporting News and AP. Dotson was second team by all four organizations.
Azubuike joined Garza, Howard, Powell, Toppin and Pritchard as the only players to be on any of the four first teams. Garza, Howard and Toppin made all four first teams and Powell and Pritchard made three of four.