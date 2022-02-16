SAVANNAH, Mo. — Kevin Kopecky has stepped away from the Savannah football program to retire from coaching.
Kopecky confirmed his resignation to News-Press NOW Wednesday evening. Kopecky spent the last two seasons at Savannah, capping off a 38-year coaching career.
Kopecky took over in Savannah in 2020, leading the Savages to an 8-11 record over his two seasons in charge.
“I've had a wonderful career and I am at peace with my decision,” Kopecky said in a statement to News-Press NOW. “I’d like to thank the many players, coaches and administrators that I have had the pleasure of working with throughout my long career.”
In 35 seasons as a head coach, Kopecky accumulated 192 wins, 21 state playoff appearances and two state title game appearances.
Kopecky said he turned in his resignation on February 1, but he will continue his teaching duties through the end of the school year. The opening has since been posted by the Savannah School District.
Kopecky said he intends to continue living in Savannah and looks forward to spending more time with his grandchildren.
