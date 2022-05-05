Former Kentucky right tackle Darian Kinnard expected to hear his named called early in last week’s NFL Draft.
“All the feedback I got was all second round,” Kinnard said. “At best, squeeze in the bottom of the first, and probably the lowest would be third round.”
To his surprise, he fell into the fifth round, where the Chiefs selected him 145th overall. While he was disappointed by the slide, he said he identifies with new teammate Trey Smith, who also had a slide in last year’s draft, eventually falling to the sixth round.
“It’s just another Trey Smith situation,” Kinnard said. “I got a lot of stuff to prove, and I got a big chip on my shoulder, so I can’t wait to get to work and show these other teams that they messed up bad.”
Kinnard was one of the best offensive linemen in college football in 2021. As he prepares for a new challenge with the Chiefs, he says he’s in the right spot to compete immediately.
Across his career at Kentucky, Kinnard played in 46 games, starting 39 in a row. In his senior season, Kinnard was a consensus First Team All-American, becoming just the 12th Kentucky player to do so and the first Kentucky offensive lineman honored since 1965.
Kinnard said he didn’t expect to fall to Day 3 of the NFL Draft, but he knew that he could have a chance to compete if drafted into the right opportunity.
That scenario played out for Smith. Like Kinnard, he was a back-to-back First Team All-SEC honoree while in college at Tennessee, but he fell to latter stages of Day 3 in last year’s NFL Draft.
Smith turned his sixth-round selection into a starting spot at right guard for the Chiefs last year, being named to the All-Rookie Team by the Pro Football Writers of America this past season.
While Kinnard doesn’t know Smith personally, Kinnard said he followed Smith while they played each other in college, and he hopes to emulate his strong start in the NFL.
“It’s another situation where I feel like that’s kind of gonna be kinda my niche,” Kinnard said. “I’m just gonna be coming in playing pissed, but playing to win.”
Like Smith, Kinnard will have a chance to compete for a starting role in his rookie season with the Chiefs.
Lucas Niang was named the Chiefs’ starting right tackle ahead of last season, but he only played in 12 games, starting nine, due to multiple injury struggles. The Chiefs re-signed Andrew Wylie, as well.
As he is set to get an opportunity, Kinnard said he’s ready to compete for the starting job, and he hopes to win it.
“I’ve always kind of had this underdog mentality, and I’ve always liked that,” Kinnard said. “I’m gonna come in with that kind of mentality right now and play my ass off for this team and win some games for them.”
Regardless of his role, Kinnard said he’s happy to get a chance in the NFL and is grateful that the opportunity came with a team like the Chiefs.
“At the end of the day, I get to play football in the NFL for a great organization,” Kinnard said. “I know that we’re going to be contending for a Super Bowl this coming year, so I’m excited.”
Kinnard and his fellow draft mates will take part in rookie minicamp this weekend.
