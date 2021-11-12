KING CITY, Mo. — Friday night’s 8-Man District 3 semifinal game began with a muffed a punt. A fitting beginning to a game dominated by King City running back Parker Muff.
Muff had four touchdowns in the Wildkats’ 78-6 win over the Orrick Bearcats.
King City will face LeBlond next Friday in the district championship game.
“Getting a win was very important,” Muff said. “Getting to play one last game out here was awesome, and getting to go to LeBlond next week is going to be a game to watch.”
The Bearcats forced a King City punt on the Wildkats’ opening drive. The punt turned any early momentum gained by Orrick’s defense and gave it right back to the Wildkats with a fumble on the punt return.
Muff then carried the ball three-straight times, the third being a 22-yard touchdown. It was the first of three rushing touchdowns for Muff on Friday.
The King City defense held the Bearcats to just 26 yards of offense in the first quarter. The Wildkats led 14-0 at the end of the first, and quickly turned that into a 22-point lead with a shovel pass that running back Ty Mooney that went 65 yards.
“The last couple of district games we’ve come out and done a pretty good job of covering the pass,” King City coach Micah Breckenridge said. “We’ve gotten some more athletes on the field that can cover the pass and gotten a little better look where we can do some different things.”
Corbin Taylor gave the Wildkats a 30-0 lead late in the first half with a 10-yard touchdown run.
“We’ve been working on getting Landon and our receivers some work in,” Muff said. “We’re just seeing where we can go with our offense so we don’t have to run the ball 50 times to the left side, right side, or wherever.”
Orrick’s lone score came right before the end of the half on a 14-play drive. Quarterback Blake Buchanan connected with Chanler Woods on a two-yard touchdown pass with 10 seconds left in the half.
Muff erased any doubt of a comeback with two touchdown runs and a pick-six to start the third quarter. Muff rushed for 149 yards on 20 carries.
The Wildkats will travel to St. Joseph next Friday to face the Bishop LeBlond Eagles. LeBlond advanced on Friday night with a 76-44 win over the Braymer Bobcats.
“They’re well coached, they’re smart, and they don’t make a lot of mistakes,” Breckenridge said. “We have another big test like tonight and we’re going to have to come out and execute.”
