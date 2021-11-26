KING CITY, Mo. — Drexel quarterback Jacob Coffey scored seven touchdowns as the Bobcats beat King City 56-28 in the 8-Man state semifinal on Friday in King City.
Starting with the opening play from scrimmage that Coffey took for 60 yards and a touchdown, it was tough sledding for King City (10-3) defensively.
"Jacob Coffey is a great athlete. Their guys up front did a great job and he is so shifty and mobile that he can turn on the speed and just outrun you," WildKats coach Micah Breckenridge said. "Some of our kids were in position, just couldn't make the plays and he did."
After a pair of drives stalled between the two teams, King City junior Ty Mooney broke free for 58 yards on a fullback dive, their biggest play of the evening, to tie it up 6-6 with a minute remaining in the first quarter. Drexel (12-0) kick returner Cory Cumpton exploded through the teeth of the WildKats coverage for a touchdown on the following play.
Coffey broke free for another run of 60-plus yards and a touchdown early in the second and a 4th and 1 stop of King City running back Parker Muff took away a prime opportunity to get the game back in the WildKats' grasp.
It was a struggle for Muff all game, who had his least productive game of the season.
"They were a lot faster, closing gaps left and right," he said. "We were trying to open them and just couldn't."
Muff scored on a five-yard score later in the second quarter, but by the end of the half, Drexel led 34-12.
King City never quite got their ground game in order, but were able to score on a few screen plays to wide receivers Blakely Eaton and Corbin Taylor. The Bobcats continued pounding away with Coffey to great effect, and he added a passing touchdown to sophomore Ethan Dayringer in the third as well.
By the time Mooney was tackled short of the sticks on fourth down with just over two minutes remaining, Drexel already had the win firmly in hand.
Despite the loss, senior offensive lineman Sawyer McCallon was proud of the progress this team had made.
"We got the crap kicked out of us for a long time. We had a two win season, and a five win season, and we decided this year that we weren't gonna take that anymore," he said. "We were gonna work harder than anybody else to get to where we wanted to go."
He also expanded on the work of the team's upperclassmen to change the trajectory of the team going forward.
"Obviously we didn't get what we wanted tonight, but I'm proud of the way we changed the culture of the program. We had some years where teammates were arguing and it was a toxic locker room," he said. "But we changed that, we believed in one another and formed a brotherhood. And that lasts beyond the lines of the field."
Breckenridge noted the impact of this senior class, who were inspired by teams of the past to reach district championship heights despite the down years.
"We went to the state semifinals in 2016 and 2017, this group of seniors would have been eighth graders that year. So they were in the stands watching," he said. "They wanted to get to this point and they worked their tails off and here we are today. It's unfortunate that we couldn't come out on the other side of the scoreboard, but hats off to them."
As far as next year goes, Muff had just a few words of encouragement for his younger teammates.
"Keep your heads up. You'll be back here."
Drexel advances to play Worth County in the state championship in Columbia on December 2nd.
