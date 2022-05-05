Bishop LeBlond gave Savannah everything they could handle, but a two-run single by Savages junior Ashton Kincaid in the top of the seventh gave Savannah just enough to win 5-3 on Thursday at Phil Welch.
Neither team had too much luck at the plate early on. Savannah (23-5) drove in the first run of the day in the third inning off of a sacrifice fly from senior Tyson Hilsabeck.
Junior Truman Bodenhausen and senior Aiden Leonard, a recent signee to Benedictine, connected on RBI singles to drive in two more runners in the following inning. LeBlond freshman Jackson CDeBaca then connected on an RBI double in the bottom of the fourth. Entering the fifth, the Savages led 3-1.
Though it was a relatively meager lead, it wasn't insignificant to Kincaid.
"It gave us a big boost so we weren't hanging our heads or being down at all," he said. "Helps with the spirt on the team."
The Golden Eagles tied the game in the bottom of the fifth on a two-RBI double from junior Jake Korell.
With momentum in the hands of LeBlond in the final inning, the Savages managed to load the bases with two outs on the board. Kincaid took the plate and connected on a strike to left field that found its way past the first wave of defenders and drove in two Savannah runners to give them a late lead.
Sophomore relief pitcher Parker Brayley did his part in the bottom of the inning with three quick outs to shut down any chance of a comeback.
"That's what you look forward to. Bases loaded, chance to win the game, you've got a really good hitter at the plate and (Kincaid) came through," Savannah coach Erich Bodenhausen said. "He very well could have hit a line drive somewhere and gotten out but he had a good approach and that's what we want."
Kincaid said his approach was single-minded.
"The one thing going through my mind was to put the ball in play and drive in my runners, get them to score," he said. "I'd never have been able to do that if I didn't have anyone on so that's a big shoutout to my teammates."
Though Eagles coach Myles McLaughlin isn't one for moral victories, it's hard not to see this effort as demonstrative of the way his team has improved as of late. After starting the year 1-7, LeBlond is 4-2 in its last six games with two close losses against high-quality opponents.
"We've really turned a corner in the last two or three weeks. I can see it in practice, we're starting to play some really good baseball and it's translating to the field," McLaughlin said. "There's a lot of good things they did today that we can build on."
