LAWSON, Mo. — The East Buchanan girls captured the Class 3 District 15 championship Thursday night as they defeated Lathrop, 37-36.
The Bulldogs (17-11) capture the title again after their state championship season in 2020, losing out on a title last year.
“We said two years ago, don’t take this for granted,” East Buchanan head coach Cori Elms said. “Just because you’ve gotten there once does not mean you’re gonna get there again, and I think that’s important for kids to understand.”
Junior Gracie Kelsey was the star for the top-seeded Bulldogs, scoring 23 points in the winning effort.
After a tight first half, the game went down to the wire in the fourth quarter. Holding a two-point lead going into the final quarter, East Buchanan surrendered the lead with two and a half minutes to play.
Kelsey put the Bulldogs back on top quickly, forcing a Lathrop timeout with just over two minutes to play.
After a handful of free throws increased the Bulldog lead, a 3 from three-seeded Lathrop’s Kaitlyn Morgan tied the game with just under one minute left on the clock.
East Buch burned 30 seconds off the clock before feeding Kelsey down low for another bucket through a triple team, bringing the Bulldog lead to two with 21 seconds left.
Out of a timeout, Lathrop’s Keylie Bean drew a foul with just six seconds left, and she went to the line with a chance to tie the game. After hitting the first free throw, the second rimmed out, and Kelsey secured the rebound and the victory for the Bulldogs.
After coming up big down the stretch, Kelsey said she thrives in the high-pressure situations.
“This is what makes basketball fun for me,” Kelsey said. “I like the pressure and I like the atmosphere, so being back is awesome.”
Kelsey said her teammates helped her execute down the stretch and hang tough on defense.
“They were dishing the ball and they were making shots themselves,” Kelsey said. “If it weren’t for them, we wouldn’t have won tonight. … We were just able to make our shots and keep our defense from letting them score.”
After a season which saw the Bulldogs face some injury troubles, Elms said the team worked hard to overcome the struggles and come together at the right time.
“It’s new kids in new positions, and they’ve stepped up and done some really good things on both ends of the floor,” Elms said. “Our lineup was very different before Christmas, but we were able to win a big conference game before Christmas, and I think those things carry over.”
East Buchanan now looks ahead to the Class 3 Sectionals, where they will face the winner of Friday’s District 16 championship between Milan and Trenton next week in Kirksville. Kelsey said she and her teammates are ready to face the challenges ahead.
“Having the people around me to do it with is even better,” Kelsey said. “These are awesome people, and these are people that I want to continue this basketball season with.”
East Buchanan will return to action in the Class 3 Sectionals next Wednesday at Truman State. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.
