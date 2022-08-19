WESTON, Mo. — After a long summer of practices, four KCI schools finally got a taste of live football action as Mid-Buchanan, Gallatin, West Platte and Plattsburg participated in a jamboree on Friday at West Platte High School.
Tigers coach Brandon Boswell spoke on the squad finally getting to hit someone besides their own teammates.
"It's always exciting, I love football. It's exciting that our kids finally get to go against somebody other than themselves," he said. "You get to get out here and see how you stack up. For us obviously, things were happening really fast and you don't get that in practice as much as you push for it."
Plattsburg and Mid-Buchanan entered the scrimmage after very different 2021 seasons, with Plattsburg winning just one game and the Dragons losing just one.
Overall, Mid-Buchanan had a solid showing. Their defense largely shut down the Blue Jays and Tigers in their scrimmages, though they struggled to wrangle the Bulldogs' misdirection-heavy offense.
Offensively, they started slowly against West Platte but found their footing in the later contests. Among several new faces, the starting unit is now quarterbacked by former running back Xavier Arambula,
Dragons coach Aaron Fritz said the team wasn't at their best. But the jamboree is perfect for giving teams an early opportunity to iron out preseason jitters.
"We needed to start better, we had some guys playing really nervous and we shouldn't be like that. But if you're nervous, you care," Fritz said. "We have a lot of kids who care, and if they keep caring they're going to study tonight and tomorrow and on Sunday and improve themselves for Princeton."
In an offense as quarterback-centric as Mid-Buchanan's, Arambula has a lot on his plate. But in limited reps, he showed he was capable of driving his team down the field on the ground or through the air.
"It's definitely something new. I've never played quarterback," he said. "But I'm just learning how to play it, getting better at passing and running the ball."
Plattsburg were less consistent than the Dragons, but showed promise with a few big offensive plays in each scrimmage. Boswell knows the road to success for his team won't be easy.
"In all reality, we have a lot of work to do. But we're capable of doing it. We understand our scheme and what we're supposed to do, so now it's about honing in on our technique and getting better at it," Boswell said.
Next week, the Dragons will travel to Princeton for their first regular season game of the while the Tigers will host Maysville.
