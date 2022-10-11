The Kansas City Chiefs honored Central Indians head football coach Regi Trotter today at Central High School.
Coach Trotter was selected as one of 32 “Coaches of the Week” around the country by the NFL and the Chiefs after Central pulled off a nail biting 53-47 win over Excelsior Springs last week. Trotter was given a ball signed by Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and a plaque from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and Chiefs owner Clark Hunt. Chiefs and Kansas State Hall of Fame inductee Gary Spani was also on hand to present the gifts.
Coach Trotter spoke about what it meant to receive an award like this at this point in his career.
“You know, for us, it's been a really hard time the last four years. I was the fourth coach in four years for these guys and I've been able to be with this group for a long time and they've come a long way. It's been a really fun time to watch these guys grow and we're nowhere close to where we want to be yet, but we're moving in the right direction and that’s really good to see,” he said.
Trotter and the Indians are in the midst of his most productive season as head coach, with a 4-3 record and his team averaging 39 points per game to this point.
With two games remaining, Trotter’s team will look to end the regular season strong. The Indians will travel to Oak Park this Friday, October 14th and then take on Truman to close out the regular season the following week.
(0) comments
