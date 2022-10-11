The Kansas City Chiefs honored Central Indians head football coach Regi Trotter today at Central High School.

Coach Trotter was selected as one of 32 “Coaches of the Week” around the country by the NFL and the Chiefs after Central pulled off a nail biting 53-47 win over Excelsior Springs last week. Trotter was given a ball signed by Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and a plaque from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and Chiefs owner Clark Hunt. Chiefs and Kansas State Hall of Fame inductee Gary Spani was also on hand to present the gifts.


