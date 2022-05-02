Former Purdue defensive lineman George Karlaftis was one of the top draft prospects this year leading into last weekend’s NFL draft.
But football wasn’t always the sport he saw himself in.
“I’ve always excelled in sports to a certain extent,” Karlaftis said. “Football sort of came naturally to me.”
The Chiefs made defensive end George Karlaftis the 30th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft last Thursday night. His path to the NFL was more unconventional than most others in the draft class though.
Karlaftis was born in Athens, Greece, to a Greek father and American mother. George’s father, Matthew, was an athlete and walked-on to the football team at the University of Miami. After his undergraduate studies, Matthew pursued a doctorate in engineering at Purdue, where he met George’s mother, Amy, a native of West Lafayette, Indiana.
Karlaftis was born in Athens and grew up playing a number of sports there. His most prolific sport in his youth was water polo. Karlaftis even competed at the international level with the Greece under-16 national team.
“The first few years, I wasn’t really good, wasn’t really too into it, and then I just had an epiphany, just like, ‘Hey, I’m really good at this now,’” Karlaftis said. “I practiced all the time, probably from 7 to 11 at night every single day, was practicing with the men’s team, with people that were older, and that was really, really good for me.”
In 2014, when George was 13, his father passed away while on a business trip. Following his father’s death, George’s mother moved him and the rest of the family back to the United States, settling in her former home of West Lafayette.
“That was probably the most difficult year, or six months, of my life,” Karlaftis said. “School was different, everything was different, sports were different, so that was very, very hard, but I made the adjustment shortly after.”
It was then that Karlaftis began playing football. He said he was cautious at first, due to his father getting a head injury while playing at Miami, but he ultimately was drawn to the sport.
“I’ve always been bigger, faster and stronger, especially growing up in Greece and then moving to Indiana, I was always one of the more, if not most, athletic guys,” Karlaftis said. “Initially I was doing it for the social aspect, but I was like, ‘I gotta be better than these guys.’”
Once he got into football, Karlaftis said he did everything he could to be the best he could be at it.
“My parents pushed me to do just about every sport imaginable,” Karlaftis said. “When you find the one you love, you work as hard as you possibly can at it. I feel like there’s not a whole lot of sense to dedicate almost your whole life to doing something that you don’t do it to your maximum ability every time you’re out there.”
Karlaftis’ work ethic helped him grow in the sport to become a four-star, top-100 recruit in the country out of high school. He signed to play for the hometown Boilermakers in the class of 2019.
After seeing his dream come true by being drafted into the NFL, he says it’s hard to believe he made it as he looks back on his journey.
“Just looking back on everything, just had a crazy, crazy ride,” Karlaftis said, “but just like the French say, c’est la vie — that’s life.”
