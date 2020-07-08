The engines will roar without fans later this month at Kansas Speedway.
Speedway officials said Wednesday that the track’s July NASCAR weekend, highlighted by the NASCAR Cup Series Kansas 400, will be held without fans in attendance.
“After careful and extensive consideration for the health and safety of our fans and the local community, we determined that the most prudent course of action would be to host the races without fans,” Kansas Speedway President Pat Warren said in a statement. “While it was a difficult decision, the well-being of everyone who comes to our venue is paramount. We appreciate the patience and support from our fans, and look forward to our fall NASCAR weekend, October 16-18.”
The rate of new Covid-19 cases is rising nationwide and in Kansas. The state of New York announced Tuesday that travelers from Kansas now must undergo a 14-day quarantine. It made the move as the state’s rate of positive tests hit the 10% mark for a seven-day rolling average.
Kansas Speedway’s July race weekend will include four races in the Cup, Truck, ARCA and Xfinity Series from July 23-25.