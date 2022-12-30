Chiefs Broncos Football

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws during the first half of a game against the Denver Broncos on Dec. 11 in Denver.

Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs’ and the NFL’s regular season is winding down as Week 17 kicked off with a Cowboys win over the Titans on Thursday, meanwhile the Chiefs are preparing to face the Denver Broncos for the second time in less than a month this Sunday.

Kansas City defeated the Broncos 34-28 last time out, but Denver has since fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett after a 51-14 rout at the hands of the L.A. Rams on Christmas Day, not even completing his first full season with the team.

