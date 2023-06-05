Biden Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs attended the White House for the first time to celebrate their Super Bowl victory on Monday, a visit that also made up for the 2020 season when they missed out on a visit because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s been a long wait to stand before you,” Chiefs’ head coach Andy Reid said. “Again, we are fired up. We missed the first one due to COVID-19, but we are here strong, Kansas City strong.”

Calvin Silvers can be reached at calvin.silvers@newspressnow.com.

