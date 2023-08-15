Chiefs Camp Football

The Kansas City Chiefs returned to the practice fields at Missouri Western on Tuesday after competing in New Orleans for their first preseason game against the Saints back on Sunday.

It wasn’t a very good day health wise for the chiefs wide receiver room, as Justyn Ross left practice with a knee/hamstring injury, Nikko Remigio went down with a dislocated shoulder and Ihmir Smith-Marsette left with a groin injury.

Calvin Silvers can be reached at calvin.silvers@newspressnow.com.

