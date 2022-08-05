The 2022 Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp has been a huge hit among Chiefs’ fans, with a great showing each and every day. More importantly, the players partaking in the practices are in full motion, and for some, things are finally starting to click.
One of those players that has felt his confidence grow in the past week of training camp is Chiefs rookie wide receiver Skyy Moore. Moore suffered a tweaked hip during a one-on-one drill earlier in camp, but has since been full speed.
“Here's what I love about Skyy, this guy has a short term memory. That's a great thing in this profession because you can't rely upon a pass,” Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said. “So what may have taken place the previous play, doesn't matter for the next play. The beauty of it is, he goes out and he finds a way to get it, get the job done on the next initial play.”
It’s been said over and over again that head coach Andy Reid brings with him an offense that is not easy to grasp right away. No matter what previous players are saying, Moore feels like he’s already starting to make strides, especially with basics.
The quick understanding of the offense for the rookie could be pinpointed to many different factors. When Bieniemy looks at it from his perspective, he has an idea how everyone is clicking early on.
“I say this, obviously Greg Lewis, just like Joe Bleymaier, our receiver coach, those guys are doing a great job of getting those young guys ready,” Bieniemy said. “They spent a lot of time with them (receivers), obviously, throughout the entire offseason, plus they've had an opportunity to go do it in rookie minicamp. You know, these young guys, they're pretty good.”
Moore was selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft with the 54th overall pick. He comes from Western Michigan University, where he took advantage of his last year for the Broncos as he ascended to the top of the MAC Conference. In his last season, he was tied for ninth in the FBS with 95 receptions and 10 touchdowns.
When transitioning from college ball to the NFL, there’s going to be some notable differences. Whether it's the speed of the game, the in-depth playbook or the harder hits. For Moore, the more reps he can take in training camp, the more comfortable he feels on the field.
“There's going to be a process because it is a complex offense, but like it's starting to click, you know? Everything I feel like, everything in this offense, is counters,” Moore said. “Like, we run this play, and this plays a counter to that play, you know? So once you get like the basics of everything, it starts to click a whole lot faster.”
When it comes to off the field, Moore has been no stranger to picking the brains of some veterans like JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and others.
“It's really everybody. I lean on the whole room if I got a question. Everybody's open to answer and we all bounce each other's ideas off each other,” Moore said. “You know, JuJu, V.S, Mecole (Hardman), Cornell (Powell), like everybody, we're just helping each other.”
The one person who really helps with the success of Moore is Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes. After spending some of the summer in Texas with his teammate working on routes, Moore found it best to be situated next to the Super Bowl winning quarterback wherever he goes.
“I sit like right behind them, so like, whenever I got a question, I just go tap him real quick,” Moore said. “He's always able to whisper the answer to me or like how he wants things done, so I try to stay close to him.”
The Chiefs will continue training camp up until Aug. 18. The Chiefs will have their first preseason game Aug. 13 against the Chicago Bears.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.