Missouri Western’s campus will be filling up in the upcoming days as Chiefs Training Camp inches closer and closer. On Friday, some notable names and newcomers started to move in
The Kansas City Chiefs began their month-long migration to St. Joe with the quarterbacks and rookies filling into the Scanlon resident hall. For these players, being away from home is not an easy task, but for rookie wide receiver Skyy Moore, he thinks he’ll adjust nicely.
“This will be a special first camp for me, but I’m back in the dorm life,” Moore said through a laugh. “I’m not too far removed from it.”
The Western Michigan alum was a second-team all-conference pick in 2020, before ascending to the top of the league in 2021, tying for ninth in the FBS with 95 receptions for a team-high 1,292 yards (13.6 per rec.) and 10 scores in 12 starts.
The rookies haven’t had a chance to showcase their skills in front of their new fans. With fans being welcomed back to training camp, rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie is excited to see Chiefs Kingdom show out.
“I haven’t been able to plan for these fans yet. So I will be really excited and bring a lot of juice for these fans,”
McDuffie came to Washington as a top-10 cornerback prospect nationally after being named a second-team All-California selection his senior year at St. John Bosco High School. He ascended to first-team status in 2021, while also garnering third-team Associated Press All-American honors by starting 11 games (35 tackles, four for loss with one sack, six pass breakups).
It’s been said time and time again that it’s not an easy task learning and grasping the Chief’s playbook. This month though, just like back in college and the dorms, the rookies will be rooming with veterans, allowing them to ask questions and learn.
“Everybody, anybody who’s been here longer than me, I’m asking questions,” Moore said. “Between Pat (Mahomes), (Travis) Kelce, Clyde (Edwards-Helaire) and you know, Mecole (Hardman), you know, we’re definitely bouncing each other’s brain around.”
As for the 2018 MVP winner Patrick Mahomes, who said he’s in a better position this training camp compared to others, knows the losses on the offensive side of the ball in the offseason. Although there were some noticeable losses, the Chiefs have a chance to show that they’ll be just as functional.
“I think we have the right guys in the building. I mean, obviously it starts with the coaching staff. We have a coach that coached with a wide variety of weapons and all of his different stops, and his offenses have always been great,” Mahomes said. “Then the players, we got a lot of guys that love football that want to come in here.”
Some noticeable players that will be in St. Joe, but not participating in training camp include offensive lineman Lucas Niang, cornerback Rashad Fenton, and wide receiver Justyn Ross.
With training camp beginning July 27, Andy Reid is ready to hit the ground running, and told his players what to expect coming into the month.
“Back at Missouri Western State University. Just very, very excited to get things going. We have some new players on the team which makes it exciting,” Reid said. We got a lot of work in. The players understand that. They understand that every play is important, that we’re going to go fast, that we’re not going to repeat plays.”
