Chiefs Football

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws during drills at the NFL football team’s mandatory minicamp June 14 in Kansas City, Missouri.

 Associated Press

Missouri Western’s campus will be filling up in the upcoming days as Chiefs Training Camp inches closer and closer. On Friday, some notable names and newcomers started to move in

The Kansas City Chiefs began their month-long migration to St. Joe with the quarterbacks and rookies filling into the Scanlon resident hall. For these players, being away from home is not an easy task, but for rookie wide receiver Skyy Moore, he thinks he’ll adjust nicely.


