Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore runs a drill at NFL football training camp Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in St. Joseph, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

 By Charlie Riedel ASSOCIATED PRESS

If you’ve been following the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason, you’ve most likely been bombarded with information on how the team planned to reconstruct its wide receiving corp. While story after story came out on the subject, one facet of the team has not received much attention at all.

When the NFL season officially comes to an end, teams can see various players pack their bags and take their talents to other bidding organizations. When looking at the Chiefs’ special teams unit, four of the team’s top five players in terms of total special teams snaps from last season are no longer on the team.


Calvin Silvers

