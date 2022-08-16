Chiefs Camp Football

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Danny Shelton runs during NFL football training camp Monday in St. Joseph, Missouri.

 Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs wrapped up their third to last practice on Tuesday morning in the rain, getting back into work after their 14-19 preseason loss to the Chicago Bears. Since that Aug. 13 game, there’s been some movement on the defensive side.

On Monday, the Chiefs started the day by making five roster moves, which included officially signing veteran defensive tackle Danny Shelton to a one-year contract.


