The Kansas City Chiefs wrapped up their third to last practice on Tuesday morning in the rain, getting back into work after their 14-19 preseason loss to the Chicago Bears. Since that Aug. 13 game, there’s been some movement on the defensive side.
On Monday, the Chiefs started the day by making five roster moves, which included officially signing veteran defensive tackle Danny Shelton to a one-year contract.
Shelton is a former first round draft pick, getting drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 2015 with the 12th pick out of Washington. Shelton played 12 games with the Giants last season, producing 31 tackles and collecting only 0.5 sacks with the team.
Shelton was in touch with the Las Vegas Raiders, Carolina Panthers and Jacksonville Jaguars before he received that call that defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo wanted to give the big athlete a chance.
“I heard the Chiefs wanted me, and it was between (Jacksonville) Jaguars and Chiefs. You know, I had to go with the Chiefs and I’m just excited for this opportunity,” Shelton said. “Excited to be here with the guys and try to catch up with them and contribute to, you know, everybody’s goal, you know, getting to that championship.”
Shelton brings an immense physical presence to the Kansas City front four, standing at 6’2’’ and 344 pounds. As for his role, the Chiefs will be able to deploy Shelton as a change of pace for opposing lines and predominantly as a run stopper.
“I got a chance to talk with him a little. I like him, I mean, I like the personality and how excited he is about being here, we’ll see what happens,” Spagnuolo said. “I mean, we have a ways to go. They have that acclimation period, so we haven’t really done much from the standpoint of being out there against the offense, but we’ll see where time takes us.”
While the success of the Chiefs sticks out to a lingering free agent like Shelton, it wasn’t the main reason why he decided to join the team.
When you have a great minded defensive coordinator like Spagnuolo, who, after a slow start early in the season, helped lead a defense that went on a 10-game stretch allowing only 14.3 points per game, mixed with the success and a chance, it’s almost a no brainer.
“Spags, he has this kind of energy … you don’t want to get on his bad side … and he’s smooth with it,” Shelton said. “You respect that, and you want to do your best out there, so you’re bringing the juice. You get in your playbook and you do your best to produce.”
On Monday, after completing the contract to bring Shelton to Kansas City, head coach Andy Reid took to the podium after training camp to talk about the veteran addition.
“He’s a big body that’s a good athlete, he’s had a lot of good downs in this league,” Reid said. “He was out there and (general manager) Brett (Veach) wanted to add a little bit more in there, so he brought him in. It’s a good addition.”
For his career, Shelton spent three years in Cleveland, then was traded to the New England Patriots in exchange for a fifth-round pick during the 2018 offseason. In 2020, he was a part of Matt Patricia’s Lions.
After bouncing from four different teams in five years, the 28-year-old has been a part of many OTA’s, training camps and film sessions. Although it’s been a short period of time with the Chiefs, Shelton wants to find a team to call his home.
“I think that’s the goal, when you’re in the NFL, you never know, you could be on another team in a couple of weeks. I think every player here has that mindset that ‘I’m going to do my best, and hopefully, I’ll be able to extend my career here,” Shelton said. “That’s the same for me. I don’t like moving. I don’t like having to move my dogs [and] my kids. If I’m able to contribute and coaches see that, and I’m here longer, then I’m here longer.”
Additionally, the Chiefs waived receiver Omar Bayless, cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr., offensive tackle Evin Ksiezarczyk, and receiver Gary Jennings.
