Quarterback coach Matt Nagy watches as Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws during NFL football training camp Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in St. Joseph, Missouri.

 Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs had their last training camp practice Thursday morning, before they head to Soldier Field for their first preseason game against the Chicago Bears on Saturday.

The excitement of getting back onto the field against an opponent, for the first time since Jan., has players and coaches on the edge of their seats. The pre-season is a great time for rookies, and second string players, to showcase their skill sets before a final 53-man roster is officially put together.


