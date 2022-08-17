The Kansas City Chiefs wrapped up their second to last 2022 training camp presented by Mosaic Life Care on Wednesday. With two preseason games in seven days and the season opener on Sept. 11, the team is starting to find its final mold.
After three full weeks and 17 total training camp practices, the Chiefs vacation in St. Joe will officially come to an end on Aug. 18, keeping fans waiting until next summer to see their favorite team.
While it's been a lot of fun for fans, athletes and coaches to interact with one another, the real work was on the field. Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy enters his 10th season with the Kansas City Chiefs and has seen the work being put in, especially by the younger players.
“I'm starting to see some growth in a lot of different positions,” Bieniemy said. “A lot of areas, you're starting to see guys, the light bulbs are turning on. Certain words are meaning something to them, they're starting to understand the fundamentals and technique.”
One rookie who's taken advantage of the training camp opportunity is running back Isiah Pacheco, the seventh round pick out of Rutgers. Last season, he rushed for 647 yards and tallied five rushing touchdowns.
Bieniemy is quite familiar with the running back position, being a former Colorado running back himself. Due to his background, he tends to dissect and look at his backs from a different angle than most.
“The thing I need Pacheco to do, and first of all, he's doing a great job,” Bieniemy said. “He has tremendous work ethics, so now he can have a better feel on how to square his shoulders up, press it and then read it out from there.”
Training camp is no easy obstacle, leading to some injuries here and there. The wide receiver room has been struck early with Juju Smith-Schuster dealing with a sore knee and Mecole Hardman with his groin. The team is also missing tight end Blake Bell.
Despite the untimely injuries, Bieniemy knows that training camp is a time to showcase skills, and he’ll have players ready to capitalize.
“Just like any other position, the next man has to perform,” Bieniemy said. “This is an opportunity for someone else to show that they can play, that they can perform under pressure.”
Looking at the defensive side, third-year veteran cornerback L'Jarius Sneed is working alongside rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie with the first string, and is liking what he's seen so far.
“I see that they're hungry, they want to be successful. I call Trent (McDuffie) like the little Steph Curry,” Sneed said. He’s a little swift guy. You know, he can do it all from the inside, from the outside. I see all of them got potential.”
Last season, Sneed had 76 total tackles, one forced fumble, two interceptions, and had eight pass deflections.
The corner has made impressive strides the past two years. This isn’t just known by fans or coaches, but Sneed also finds himself improving year in and year out.
“I've grown a lot, I can tell that it's my year three and I feel like an old guy,” Sneed said. “I feel like, man, I learned a lot from the time being, from now, from the inside, I learned a lot from the outside with my techniques.”
With the Chiefs already having a preseason game under their belt, the rookies got a small taste of the NFL experience. For rookie corner Joshua Williams, he noticed a few differences from college to the NFL.
“The first thing that'll probably stand out just from coming from college to the NFL, the pace, understanding just the little intricacies of the game,” Williams said. “Kind of the breaks between knowing the pace of offense and kind of what they're looking to attack and when they're trying to attack.”
Offense and defense weren't the only groups that saw improvements this offseason. For kicker Harrison Butker and the special teams unit, he feels like he has a better opportunity to help grab points when need be.
“I feel like I'm a more efficient kicker,” Butker said. “I feel like I'm hitting 63 yards into the wind. When the winds are at my back, you know, we've gone to 70, 72 (yards) but I feel like I have a lot of distance now.”
