Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes looks to pass during NFL football training camp Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in St. Joseph, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

 By Charlie Riedel ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Kansas City Chiefs wrapped up their second to last 2022 training camp presented by Mosaic Life Care on Wednesday. With two preseason games in seven days and the season opener on Sept. 11, the team is starting to find its final mold.

After three full weeks and 17 total training camp practices, the Chiefs vacation in St. Joe will officially come to an end on Aug. 18, keeping fans waiting until next summer to see their favorite team.


