It will be a repeat of Super Bowl 54 when the Kansas City Chiefs travel to the Bay Area this Sunday to take on the 49ers in their first meeting since that comeback championship win.
Chiefs fans all remember how things went the last time around, but the Chiefs are a much different team than they were in that Super Bowl. Gone are deep threats Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins, who each had 100 yards receiving in the big game.
Also gone is running back Damien Williams, who had 133 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns, the latter a go-ahead score that cemented the Chiefs first Super Bowl championship in 50 years.
But the Chiefs have reloaded in a sense — All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce is still around but the Chiefs’ front office signed some low-risk, high-reward players in the offseason in wide receivers Marquez Valdes-Scantling and JuJu Smith-Schuster.
Smith-Schuster is coming off a breakthrough game last week against the Bills while Valdes-Scantling has shown flashes but is still trying to find his footing in a new offense.
The Chiefs will need all hands on deck on both sides of the ball Sunday to go into Levi’s Stadium and come out with a win. The 49ers’ defense still includes All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner and Pro Bowl edge rusher Nick Bosa, who will be trying to repeat his monster performance in the Super Bowl.
However, the Chiefs have almost completely rebuilt their offensive line since the last time these teams met, adding Orlando Brown Jr. at left tackle, Joe Thuney at left guard and hitting home runs in the draft with center Creed Humphrey and right guard Trey Smith.
That Chiefs offensive line has been solid so far this year, but has given up three sacks in three straight weeks.
Through six games, Mahomes is completing almost 74% of his passes from a clean pocket according to Player Profiler.
“We have a heck of a challenge this week against them,” Mahomes said in a press conference Wednesday. “We’re gonna have to practice great, watch film great, so we can put ourselves in the best position to have some success on the field.”
If this weekend’s matchup is anything like Super Bowl LIV, fans should be in for a great game. Chiefs at 49ers kicks off at 3:25 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
