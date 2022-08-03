The Kansas City Chiefs pursued a complete makeover in the wide receiver room, adding nine new individuals in the 2022 calendar year. The likes of Byron Pringle, Demarcus Robinson, Tyreek Hill, and are no longer in Kansas City, which required a free agency hunt.
Along came Justin Watson, a fifth-year reserve/futures wide receiver with 258 yards to his name. Once Watson was entered into the wild world of free agency, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach reached out to his agent, looking to incorporate Watson into special teams.
The Pennsylvania alum is a former Tampa Bay Buccaneer wide receiver/special teams athlete. He spent the first four years of his career with the Buccaneers, having been drafted by the organization in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
His willingness to play special teams, where he saw 280 snaps (58%) in 2019 and 173 (54%) in 2020, is where he saw the most action. Since training camp, he’s caught the attention of head coach Andy Reid and wide receiver coach Joe Bleymaier.
“He's done a nice job, big target, big kid, tall, fast, smart, Penn grad, so he's got capacity there,” Reid said. “He's taking everything in and working hard, so again, it's just working in the offense more, and more and more. The reps that he gets are so important.”
The former Buccaneer could've taken his hidden talents to any other team, but Veach worked his magic to secure the fifth-year athlete.
While the possibility of playing with Patrick Mahomes may help gravitate any offensive athlete to the Chiefs, the recent wide receiver signings could’ve been daunting to incoming free agents. To Watson, however, he was blown away by what Veach had to say.
“It was really our GM Veach, he just spoke to my agent and just gave him a lot of confidence that, ‘hey, if you come here, we're going to give you a chance,’' Watson said. “That's all I wanted, was just to have a chance here, and I'm grateful the coaching staff has given me that right away.”
Once Watson was able to sign his name on the dotted line, he was contacted by the man that would look to throw him touchdown passes in Patrick Mahomes.
Mahomes quickly sent him a text message, asking him to come down to Texas and practice route running and building a connection. At first, Watson was skeptical that it was even Mahomes contacting him, but the Texas area code was enough for him to trust it.
“To reach out to me and invite me in the offseason before we ever met, I came down there and worked, it made a big deal, you know?” Watson said. “It definitely just showed me that he wanted to get to know who I was and wanted to see what I had to do.”
The wide receiver is no stranger to working with great quarterbacks, as he comes from working alongside seven-time Super Bowl champion and future Hall of Famer Tom Brady. This helped Watson receive the best mentorship early in his career.
Now being by Mahomes' side, he learned the two have similar characteristics.
“No surprise that two great quarterbacks are so similar in many ways, and just his competitiveness and mentality,” Watson said. “It's cool seeing Pat continue to grow, continue to make new throws and hearing him talk through the offense, he's a great leader. I'm really thankful to be playing with a quarterback like that.”
While it's still up in the air whether Watson will be featured prominently on offense or special teams, he just wants to make an impact wherever he can. The fact he’s gotten this far, to be recognized by an offensive mind like Reid, shows he’s on the right track.
“We're all new receivers and they were just going to let us show our abilities and there were no preconceived notions,” Watson said. “I just want to be the guy that if anyone needs a break, if anyone goes down, shoelace comes untied, that they can point to me and say, 84, go in there and pick right up where they left off.”
