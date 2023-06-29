The Kansas City Chiefs’ offense has received a lot of publicity lately, as they've made adjustments to their offensive coordinator with the promotion of Matt Nagy, molded their wide receiver room and replenished the offensive line.
The past few seasons the defense has been a question mark heading into the season. Entering the 2023 season, Kansas City could have a defensive unit that really leaves their mark along with an always productive offense.
“We're out there chasing another championship, we're starting to build a new culture,” Chiefs safety Justin Reid said. “Every year is different. It's a new team. We know nothing is going to be given to us. We've got an even bigger target on our back than we did last year.”
Officially done with rookie minicamp and OTA's, the Chiefs now prepare for training camp in St. Joseph. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo mentioned some rookies are finding their footing already.
In the 2023 draft, the Chiefs selected defensive positions in Kansas State edge rusher Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Virginia Tech defensive back Chamarri Conner, Steven F. Austin defensive end BJ Thompson, Texas defensive tackle Keondre Coburn and Ball State cornerback Nic Jones.
“You know, some of the guys stand out and they're really sharp, other guys, it takes a little while,” Spagnuolo said. “I do think for the most part it smooths out, you know, when it typically smooths out is when they make that first really good play.”
Before diving into some of the new faces, the Chiefs lost an anchor from a defensive standpoint in Frank Clark, who signed with the AFC West rival Denver Broncos.
Clark, who is entering his age-30 season and will soon be playing for his third NFL team in nine seasons, amassed 23.5 regular-season sacks as a member of the Chiefs and also contributed to many key playoff wins along the way.
Clark made a big impact not only on the field, but to the young guys on last year's team.
“I love Frank. You know, he meant the world to me, you know, to everybody on his team,” Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis said. “He just taught me so much that I'll take not only with me as a professional football player, but in life too.”
Switching back to the newcomers, the Chiefs used their first pick in the 2023 NFL draft to select Anudike-Uzomah. The edge rusher has dealt with a thumb and hamstring injury since entering the league in April.
While Karlaftis hasn't been able to see much from the rookie on the field, he was quite complimentary of his ability to pick things up off the field.
“As a student of the game, you know, he hasn't been on the field a whole lot just because of, you know, whatever,” Karlaftis said. “But, you know, he's been able to soak everything up, mentally is pretty good, and, you know, I think he will have a bright future here.”
The Chiefs defense made improvements from the 2021-22 season, especially during last season's playoff run. What's even scarier for opponents, the Chiefs feel miles ahead from where they were last year.
“We had so many new faces, myself included (last year),” Reid said. “Where we are right now on the communication side and really knowing the defense, we are light years ahead of where we were last year.”
