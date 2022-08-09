Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, right, stretches as he stands next to quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy, left, and backup quarterback Chad Henne before a morning workout during an NFL football training camp July 24 in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches a drill at the Kansas City Chiefs' NFL training camp Sunday in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Associated Press
Throughout the entirety of the 2022 Chiefs Training Camp, presented by Mosaic Life Care, we've heard from various athletes. On Tuesday’s practice, fans got an in-depth preview on how the team has been molding this offseason through the eyes of the coaches.
The first coach to take the podium Tuesday morning was special teams coordinator and assistant coach Dave Toub. Toub is entering his 10th season in Kansas City. He added assistant head coach to his title in 2018 after serving five seasons (2013-17) as the club's special teams coordinator.
The Chiefs released a mock depth chart on Monday, featuring rookie wide receiver Skyy Moore as the primary kick returner. This is a very different role than Moore is used to, but Toub believes he has the right guy fielding kicks.
“We're going to start him off, like I said last time, we're going to give him every chance to be that guy,” Toub said. “I mean, I just think he's got all the attributes, you know, to be a good kick returner.”
The second round pick has been used in multiple schemes and roles during OTA’s and training camp, but the main strengths seem to be at receiver and kick returner. With a new, but stacked, wide receiver room, Moore is getting back in the hang of returning.
“I haven’t really done it too much in-game in college,” Moore said. “So, it’s really just getting a feel for when I can take it, when I got to fair catch, and just doing the fundamentals of catching the punt. It’s going good, though.”
Next on the podium was newly positioned coach Brendan Daly. He’s taking on a new role in 2022, where he will overlook the linebackers this season after being in control of the defensive line since 2018.
The Chiefs linebacker room is nowhere short of talent, or even athletes. As the room is populated with multiple members, it can be a tough decision to cut some to be able to match the required 53-man roster.
This room would include rookie Leo Chenal, the 103rd overall pick in the draft. With the regular season on the horizon, there's a lot of potential talent to capitalize on before any decisions are made.
“We've got eight guys. They're first of all phenomenal human beings. They’re, second of all, really good football players,” Daly said “I would say, ‘Yeah, there's great competition, there's great battles going on within it. They all work well together.’”
Newly acquired defensive line coach Joe Cullen joins the staff from the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he was the defensive coordinator for a year. While Cullen was thrown into the mix early, there are two veterans who caught his attention early.
“Chris Jones, Frank Clark, they came back in great shape. They're working through every rep and Frank lost some weight. He's really quick off the snap,” Cullen said. “You know, Mike Danna is consistent every snap, but I really like the way the group's going. Rookie George Karlaftis is doing a great job; he brings a lot of energy.”
Dave Merritt, who enters his fourth season as the defensive backs coach, felt like the off-season was a second Christmas with the Chiefs drafting five secondary players.
This includes first round pick Trent McDuffie from the University of Washington, second round pick Bryan Cook from the University of Cincinnati, fourth round pick Josuha William from Fayetteville State University and seventh round picks Jaylen Watson from Washington State University and Nazeeh Johnson from Marshall University.
“This is my 26th year in the league and I've never been around a group, whereas I call them the ‘Fab Five,’ and most of them weren't even born then,” Merritt said. “But you know, we drafted five guys and I said, ‘You guys need to understand that this group is very special.’ To have the guys come in and have the camaraderie that they've had and be able to have the love for one another.”
Joe Bleymaier enters his second season as the wide receivers coach. With an entirely new wide receiver room, Bleymaier sees the connection between JuJu Smith-Schuster and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
“His personality is infectious, I mean, he's great to be around. He works hard, he's a great player. He's just got a natural feel and is very similar to Trav(is) (Kelce),” Bleymaier said. He just knows the game and the passing game. His style of route running, it gets him open and the quarterbacks see it and they put it on him and he makes the catch.”
As for Mahomes, senior assistant and quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy has seen the quarterback continue to grow on an already impressive career.
“It is so neat to see his growth of where he's at and what he's done when he's out here on the football field,” Nagy said. “It's just wild to see what type of leader is. He's rare, and he has so much confidence and when he walks in the room, results occur because of it.”
Chiefs fans will be able to see the team, and more specifically the rookies, on Aug. 13 when they take on the Chicago Bears for their first preseason game.
