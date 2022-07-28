The Kansas City Chiefs had their second official practice Thursday morning for their 2022 training camp, presented by Mosaic Life Care. While the focus was on improving specific positions, the Chiefs received some help from off the field.
In May, the Chiefs saw veteran linebacker Melvin Ingram leave for the Miami Dolphins. He signed a one-year contract that could be worth up to $5 million.
This left the Chiefs with a serious need for some edge presence, as they were ranked 30 out of 32 teams in 2021. The answer came Thursday morning, when they found and signed veteran defensive end Carlos Dunlap.
“I'm always happy to add big, long guys that have experience or played in the league,” Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said. “Until we get him in here to find out where we can use him best, and that's exactly what I told him last night when we talked.”
Dunlap spent the 2021 season with the Seattle Seahawks, where he collected 8.5 sacks. The veteran spent his first 11 seasons in Cincinnati, earning 82.5 sacks before a trade to Seattle midway through the 2020 season.
“Carlos Dunlap, his resume speaks for itself. I think he had seven or eight sacks last year for Seattle, he's a high character guy,” Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones said. “I trained with him this off season in Miami, and if we're able to add him … I will accept Carlos with open arms.”
The deal is a one year, $8 million contract. Before the Chiefs added Dunlap to their defense, K.C. heavily relied on two edge rushers in Frank Clark, who has missed time and has not reached the milestone of more than eight sacks in each of his three seasons with the Chiefs, and first-round rookie George Karlaftis.
To make room for the 33-year-old defensive end, the team had to waive Mark Vital, the former national champion Baylor Basketball guard/forward.
“You know, we got a young group this year, fairly young to me. I'm like one of the older guys in the group. I think he brings a lot of experience, he brings a lot of wisdom to the group,” Jones said. “He also can influence the group, with his leadership ability, so we'd love to have him.”
Dunlap, while in his mid-thirties, was still able to be productive with the since-fired defensive coordinator Ken Norton, Jr. The Chiefs like the idea of Dunlap’s knowledge of the game. When he can’t get to a quarterback, he knows to adapt and find ways at batting passes down at the line of scrimmage
The Chiefs will continue their training camp hoping to get more reps for the younger and more experienced players in the defensive end position. With the recent mix of Dunlap, Spagnuolo knows the group will evolve as the season goes on.
“A little young, a little young and a little inexperienced, but I think we've got some good options. I think this is going to be one of those years that it's going to take us three, four or five games,” Spagnuolo said. “Hopefully as we win, we figure out where everybody goes and who should be doing this and who should be playing.”
Dunlap will be listed as a DE/OLB on the Chiefs’ 90-man roster so that he can wear the No. 8 jersey.
