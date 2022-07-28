Jaguars Seahawks Football

Seattle Seahawks' Carlos Dunlap in action against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

The Kansas City Chiefs had their second official practice Thursday morning for their 2022 training camp, presented by Mosaic Life Care. While the focus was on improving specific positions, the Chiefs received some help from off the field.

In May, the Chiefs saw veteran linebacker Melvin Ingram leave for the Miami Dolphins. He signed a one-year contract that could be worth up to $5 million.


Calvin Silvers can be reached at calvin.silvers@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.