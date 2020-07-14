Kansas State resumed its normal summer schedule of football activities Monday after temporarily suspending all workouts last month when a coronavirus outbreak spread throughout the team.
The Wildcats were able to resume weight training, conditioning and film review after announcing that only two of their student-athletes have recently tested positive for COVID-19. K-State says it has tested 190 of its student-athletes, and both of the players with active cases are currently in isolation.
Since testing began in June, the Wildcats have uncovered a total of 29 positive cases.
One of the student-athletes who recently tested positive for the coronavirus is a K-State football player. Jonathan Alexander, a senior defensive back from Fort Worth who made 25 tackles last season, announced Monday via social media that he tested positive for COVID-19.
"I don't have any symptoms though," Alexander wrote. "And if you know me you know I keep my room clean and my body clean so I believe I'll be straight. Thanks for all prayers and the love!"
In any case, this is positive news for the K-State athletic department as its teams begin preparations for the upcoming season.
The Wildcats had to pause all summer football workouts when 14 players tested positive in the span of a week last month. Athletic director Gene Taylor stressed the importance of wearing masks and social distancing in public places.
Now, several K-State teams are considered healthy enough to be on campus and workout together. Men's basketball, women's basketball, soccer and volleyball are all currently participating in voluntary workouts in addition to football.