Missouri Western quarterback Reagan Jones has been the definitive starter for the Griffons through seven weeks, but he may have another quarterback looking over his shoulder.
Head coach Matt Williamson said Monday that Jones will be the starter for the team’s Saturday road trip to undefeated Pittsburg State, but went on to say they’ll prepare sophomore quarterback Ty Baker for possible snaps.
“Just as a coaching staff, we feel way more confident putting Ty in there just because he had got in there and he helped us win a football game,” said Williamson. “There were a lot of questions on that just because he hadn’t played a whole bunch before and now that you know that, I feel great about our quarterback room.”
Baker’s first real bit of action in the 2022 season came this past Saturday in a high pressure situation versus Northeastern State. Western trailed 16-6 in the fourth quarter when Baker was put into the game by the coaching staff. Baker didn’t flinch. He led three straight scoring drives, including one in which he scored a touchdown run of his own, which totaled 17 unanswered points by the Griffons and propelled them to a win to snap their four-game skid.
“He stepped up in the moment. He rose to the challenge that he was put in. He knew that he was down. He knew that he had to score. He knew he had to take the team over and lead us to victory. That's what he did. I'm so fired up for him. I was so fired up just for our offense just as a whole to be able to do that and finish up strong,” said Williamson.
Through seven games as the starter, Jones has averaged just under 190 passing yards per game with six touchdown passes, five interceptions with a 53.5% completion percentage. On the ground, he has 404 yards rushing with five rushing touchdowns.
The Griffs will face their toughest conference test yet when they face the top-seeded Pittsburg State Gorillas on Saturday at 2 p.m. in Pittsburg, Kansas.
