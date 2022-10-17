Missouri Western quarterback Reagan Jones has been the definitive starter for the Griffons through seven weeks, but he may have another quarterback looking over his shoulder.

Head coach Matt Williamson said Monday that Jones will be the starter for the team’s Saturday road trip to undefeated Pittsburg State, but went on to say they’ll prepare sophomore quarterback Ty Baker for possible snaps.

