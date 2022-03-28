After winning a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, Ronald Jones said his main priority in free agency was landing somewhere that would give him a chance to win another championship.
“It came down to some teams,” Jones said. “At the end, I just wanted to be in a situation where I have the best chance to compete for that second ring and make my mark on the game.”
That search landed Jones in Kansas City, as he signed on Saturday to join the Chiefs on a one-year deal. Coming into a roster loaded with offensive talent, Jones said he hopes to contribute in any way possible.
“In a system like this, everybody’s going to eat,” Jones said. “I’m just looking forward to getting opportunities and getting out there and making the most of them.”
The 24-year-old Jones was a second round pick by the Buccaneers in 2018 and spent the first four years of his career in Tampa. Jones comes to Kansas City after accumulating 2,174 rushing yards and 19 total touchdowns in those four seasons.
His best season came in 2020, when he rushed for 978 yards and seven touchdowns to go along with 165 receiving yards on 28 receptions and one receiving touchdown.
Jones credited that success to being in an offense filled with talent - like he will have around him in Kansas City.
“I think it’ll be the same kind of thing, great features – a whole bunch of talent around me,” Jones said. “They won’t be keying in on any one guy. And I’m excited to see how it fits in practice when we start up. I’m ready to get to work.”
One of the offensive weapons around Jones will be fellow new addition JuJu Smith-Schuster. Jones and Smith-Schuster were teammates for two seasons in college at USC, and Jones said he’s looking forward to teaming up again.
“JuJu is physical, great athlete, great in space,” Jones said. “It’s going to be interesting to see and I’m excited to get to work with him again. We bring a lot of success wherever we go, so I’ll be anticipating that.”
Jones joins Smith-Schuster and receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling as three offseason additions at offensive skill positions. Jones said he’s ready to get together with all his new teammates and start working toward more success.
“A lot of guys just signed before me I played with, like JuJu. Justin Reid, a lot of those guys I played against,” Jones said. “We respect each other’s game, so now it’s time to put it all together.”
As he comes into the Chiefs, Jones said he sees himself in a great position to contribute to a championship offense led by coaches Andy Reid and Eric Bieniemy.
“I think (my skills) fit very well, talking to Coach (Reid) and Coach EB,” Jones said. “Just seeing the things they do with running backs, I think my skill set translates perfectly. Yeah, excited to see.”
Jones’ one-year deal in Kansas City is reportedly worth up to $5 million.
