The Kansas City Chiefs’ defense will look to find their identity in 2022 as they welcome in some young pieces, new veterans and lean on their proven leaders.
“If you want to sum it up in one word, you gotta be a gritty defensive,” said defensive tackle Chris Jones after minicamp on Wednesday.
It was a rough going for the Chiefs on defense as they were nearing historically bad numbers, giving up 29 points per game in the first seven games of last year. But, eventually, they found their footing, ending the season as the eighth ranked defense in points allowed.
“We play with a lot of swagger, some hard-nosed guys just working hard every day to try and dominate this league in each and every way,” said linebacker Willie Gay Jr.
The last time the Chiefs defense took the field, it was against the Bengals in the AFC Championship game in a crushing loss to Cincinnati in overtime. The Chiefs had an 11-point lead at halftime before Cincinnati stormed back. One play in particular from that game will be the driving force for Jones next season when he takes the field again.
“I missed some of the biggest plays of the game with the Joe Burrow sack,” said Jones. “I use that as motivation the whole offseason. I feel like if I would’ve made those sacks, the game would’ve been different.”
The franchise has never had a player conquer a Defensive Player of the Year honor. Jones has had his eyes set on winning the award in his career, but at this point for him, it’s about the bigger picture of the team.
“Most importantly, it’s about getting to that Super Bowl; that’s first and foremost. Whatever happens after that, it happens,” Jones said.
