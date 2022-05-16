Missouri Western director of athletics Andrew Carter announced the elevation of Jessica Berg as permanent head coach of Griffon Lacrosse on Monday.
Berg was named interim head coach in December and guided the Griffons to an 8-9 record in the program's second year of existence.
"In a matter of days, it became quite apparent that Jessica has earned this opportunity," Carter said on a release. "Her passion for the program and her desire to be a great teammate in our department is evident. I am very excited about the future of our lacrosse program under her leadership."
Berg, a Colorado Springs, Colorado, native, originally joined Griffon Lacrosse in July 2021 as an assistant coach after her playing career at Regis University. She became the interim head coach after the departure of Rachel Benzing in late December. Berg led the Griffons to a program-record eight wins despite not having a full-time assistant coach on staff.
"I would like to thank Andy Carter, Theresa Grosbach, Dr. Eric Kramer and the entire administration for this opportunity," Berg said. "I am very excited to continue growing and developing the program. With returning players establishing team traditions and faces coming in, year three is going to be special and I am blessed to be a part of it."
