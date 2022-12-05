The Lafayette Fighting Irish girls basketball team looked to rebound after going 1-2 in the Winnetonka Invitational last week, but they were unable to pick up the win against Platte County, falling 51-40.

The Irish came into this game averaging 54 points a game, but another cold second half shooting kept a win out of reach. It was a rough shooting night for both teams, as the Pirates led 18-16 at half. Lafayette went on a run to close the gap at the end of the third quarter and trailed by just two entering the final frame. Where the third quarter sunk them against Ray-Pec last game, the fourth quarter did them in this time around.

Joe Patrick can be reached at joe.patrick@newspressnow.com.

