The Lafayette Fighting Irish girls basketball team looked to rebound after going 1-2 in the Winnetonka Invitational last week, but they were unable to pick up the win against Platte County, falling 51-40.
The Irish came into this game averaging 54 points a game, but another cold second half shooting kept a win out of reach. It was a rough shooting night for both teams, as the Pirates led 18-16 at half. Lafayette went on a run to close the gap at the end of the third quarter and trailed by just two entering the final frame. Where the third quarter sunk them against Ray-Pec last game, the fourth quarter did them in this time around.
Head coach Craig Curtis said that despite the losses, he likes that his team doesn’t give up and always keeps fighting to the last buzzer.
“I saw a lot of fight. I saw them work hard on defense and we worked hard on offense,” Curtis said. “We had a lot of good looks at the basket, but it just wasn’t falling for us. Our shots wouldn’t fall, so I’m putting it up to that because they played good defense. They played hard all night holding them man to man, full court. They’ve got it in them.”
The Irish defense was in the Pirates’ face all night, fighting for loose balls, making it hard to inbound the ball, and forcing steals. Curtis thinks the rest of his team will improve if they continue to play hard nosed defense.
“I love the effort from our defense because if we could hold a team to 18 points a whole half, that’s pretty good defense. So we’re just looking to keep playing that defense. Our offense is going to come,” he said.
Lafayette will have ten days off before traveling to East Buchanan for their next game on Thursday, Dec. 15th.
