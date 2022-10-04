The Central Indians put on an offensive clinic Tuesday as they rolled the Oak Park Lady Oakies 9-2.
Central’s bats were hot right out of the gate as junior Zoe Trotter hit a leadoff triple in the first inning. The hits kept on coming from there as the Indians jumped out to an early 3-0 lead before Oak Park got on the board to make it 3-1. Each team scored another run shortly after, but 4-2 was as close as the game would get before the Indians blew it open.
Everyone on Central’s side chipped in with their hitting as the runs rolled in throughout the game, which impressed head coach Kendra Hodgin.
“Our bats had kind of gone cold the last three or four games before this but we’ve just been preaching bottom half step up, top half keep doing your job. I feel like they really did that tonight and we put it all together,” she said.
Central has now won 11 games in a row against Oak Park dating back to 2012, but Hodgin was just happy to pick up another before districts.
“It’s an excellent win. Anytime you can get a win, it feels good. For the program, especially this time of the year, if we can go into districts on a roll I feel like it’s nothing but beneficial,” she continued.
Central will travel to North Kansas City next to take on the Hornets in their last game before districts this Thursday, October 6th at 4 PM.
