The Central Indians put on an offensive clinic Tuesday as they rolled the Oak Park Lady Oakies 9-2.

Central’s bats were hot right out of the gate as junior Zoe Trotter hit a leadoff triple in the first inning. The hits kept on coming from there as the Indians jumped out to an early 3-0 lead before Oak Park got on the board to make it 3-1. Each team scored another run shortly after, but 4-2 was as close as the game would get before the Indians blew it open.


Joe Patrick can be reached at joe.patrick@newspressnow.com

