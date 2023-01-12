It was another eventful night at Benton High School on Thursday for the fifth annual Benton Boys Basketball Cardinal Classic. The evening time slot featured the Central Indians and the Van Horn Falcons from Independence, Missouri.

Central set the tone very early, but the toughness of Van Horn’s defense frustrated the Indians, which led to a 56-42 loss, the Indians’ first in the Benton Tournament.

