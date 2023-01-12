It was another eventful night at Benton High School on Thursday for the fifth annual Benton Boys Basketball Cardinal Classic. The evening time slot featured the Central Indians and the Van Horn Falcons from Independence, Missouri.
Central set the tone very early, but the toughness of Van Horn’s defense frustrated the Indians, which led to a 56-42 loss, the Indians’ first in the Benton Tournament.
Despite the lopsided score, Central began the game on a 7-2 run and kept Van Horn off the board for the first five minutes of the contest. The foot wasn’t kept on the pedal, however, as the Falcons used three straight 3-points to pull ahead with Za’Corrie Kerr starting the rally. The Falcons led 11-10 heading into the second quarter.
The transition from the first quarter to the second was smooth for Van Horn, who kept finding the bottom of the night with whatever shot was taken on the court. Central was outscored 18-10 in the second. Turnovers became an issue when the Falcons used full court pressure.
A strong performance in the second quarter helped propel four Van Horn athletes to end the game with double digit scoring. Kerr had 19, Kayleb Jefferson had 12 and Miguel Ortega along with Korey Messick had 10 points. Van Horn led 29-20 at halftime.
Shots began to fall more consistently for Central in the third quarter, but the defense was almost nonexistent. The Falcons kept their distance on the scoreboard as both teams simply traded baskets. Indians still trailed 43-32.
Turnovers rose again for Central in the fourth, and the hole they dug themselves in was too deep to overcome. The Indians fall below .500 sitting at 7-8 on the season. They’ll play their last game of the Benton Cardinal Classic on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.