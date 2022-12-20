The inaugural St. Joseph Area Sports Hall of Fame Holiday Hoops Classic will get underway tomorrow, December 21st at Civic Arena.
The tournament will feature the local area high schools including Benton, Central, Lafayette, St. Joe Christian and Bishop LeBlond. The East Buchanan Bulldogs and others will also be competing in the tournament. The Hoops Classic will take place over the next two days, with the first games tipping at 12:30 each day and ending with the 8 pm games.
Putting this tournament together was about the experience and highlighting the talent of the local school, something Brett Esely, the director of the St. Joseph Sports Commission said makes a lot of sense to put together.
“Number one was the love, my personal love of Civic Arena and getting more events in the building and looking at what fits,” Esely said. “Number two, the outstanding local high school basketball we have in our community. And then, I guess, three, the marriage of those two things and looking at more and more holiday classics that pop up, it is that time of year to put together Holiday Classics. Our local teams are either hosting them themselves or they’re going to another locale in the state or sometimes the region. So in addressing the Hey, how can we play more games here in a little bit different environment that we’re used to? It just made a lot of sense to do that here in Civic Arena.”
The full schedule for the tournament can be found below.
Wednesday, December 21:
12:30 PM – East Buchanan vs. DeKalb (Girls)
2:00 PM – East Buchanan vs. Northland Christian (Boys)
3:30 PM – North Platte vs. East Atchison (Girls)
5:00 PM – North Platte vs. East Atchison (Boys)
6:30 PM – Central vs. Lafayette (Girls)
8:00 PM – Central vs. Lafayette (Boys)
Thursday, December 22:
12:30 PM – St. Joseph Christian vs. Stewartsville (Girls)
2:00 PM – St. Joseph Christian vs. Stewartsville (Boys)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.