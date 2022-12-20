The inaugural St. Joseph Area Sports Hall of Fame Holiday Hoops Classic will get underway tomorrow, December 21st at Civic Arena.

The tournament will feature the local area high schools including Benton, Central, Lafayette, St. Joe Christian and Bishop LeBlond. The East Buchanan Bulldogs and others will also be competing in the tournament. The Hoops Classic will take place over the next two days, with the first games tipping at 12:30 each day and ending with the 8 pm games.

Joe Patrick can be reached at joe.patrick@newspressnow.com.

