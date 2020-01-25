MARYVILLE, Mo. — In the midst of Northwest Missouri State’s 83-57 win over Fort Hays State on Saturday, Trevor Hudgins accomplished something no Bearcat had accomplished before in the program’s storied history.
The redshirt sophomore became the first athlete in Northwest (18-1, 8-1 MIAA) history to record a triple-double, highlighted by his 11 rebounds, 11 assists and 10 points.
“That’s phenomenal,” Northwest coach Ben McCollum said. “He did a great job running the offense, sharing the basketball, getting where it needed to go. We really place an emphasis on making sure you come back and help rebound. He was much better at that today.”
Eight of his rebounds and assists were recorded in the first half, while he put eight of the points to his name in the second.
Hudgins didn’t take much credit for the performance.
“That’s my teammates and my coach, that’s about it,” Hudgins said. “I’m just playing my role in the system right now. I’m just lucky to have these guys around me, and a great coach to coach us. That’s what happens, I guess. That’s the outcome.”
The No. 2 Bearcats made 52.8% of their shots, the team’s best performance since beating Simpson 69-37 on Jan. 1.
Each of Northwest’s starters finished in double figures, led by 16 points each from sophomore Diego Bernard and redshirt freshman Luke Waters.
All of Water’s points were recorded in the first half, while Bernard went into the locker room with 14.
“Everybody is just sharing the ball, cutting,” Bernard said. “We’re just better when everybody scores.”
The Bearcats had 21 assists, the most they have put up in MIAA and NCAA Division II play this season. Northwest’s previous Division II high of 20 was set against William Jewell on Nov. 21.
The number of assists were just one thing offensive that McCollum was happy to see.
“I’m just glad that they shared the basketball,” McCollum said. “We had a lot of assists, which is nice. We haven’t had a lot of assists in quite a long time. Hopefully we’re starting to find something that we can go to a little bit more, to help our offensive flow.”
Fort Hays (7-11, 1-9 MIAA) gave Northwest its best shot to start the game, trailing 13-11 in the game’s first six minutes. Two minutes later, the Tigers trailed 22-11.
The Bearcats’ lead increased from there, peaking at 36 points with 8:06 remaining in the second half. Hudgins and the remaining Northwest starters exited the game with 5:47 left on the clock.
The win was Northwest’s 10th straight, with the highest differential in the last four.
“The past couple of games, most of the games, we’ve been playing 20 minutes hard, and then letting off the gas,” Hudgins said. This game we just tried to switch it around, do what we do, be Northwest, and just go at it for the whole 40.”
No. 10 Fort Hays women 70, Northwest Missouri State 59
For the second time this year, Northwest women’s basketball fell to an opponent ranked in the top 10 by 11 points.
Saturday’s 70-59 loss came at the hands of No. 10 Fort Hays State, the first top 25 opponent it has met since losing to then-No. 10 Alaska Anchorage 56-45 on Dec. 19 in Hawaii.
“It’s big, definitely, as we continue to grow we got great kids, they come to work, they’re fun to be around,” Northwest coach Austin Meyer said.
The Bearcats (8-10, 3-6 MIAA) led the Tigers 32-25 at halftime, but fell into a slope at the start of the second half. Northwest trailed by as many as 11 points.
Freshman Paityn Rau and junior Kylie Coleman each finished with 17 points. Junior Mallory McConkey was right behind with 15.
McConkey had two highlight buzzer-beaters, one coming at halftime with the other arriving at the end of the third quarter.