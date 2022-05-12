After a successful freshman season, Savannah’s Cole Horton said his triumph came as a bit of a surprise to himself.
“I didn’t think I’d make it this far so fast,” Horton said. “I’m just hoping for the best this year.”
The sophomore took home fourth place in the Class 1 individual state tennis tournament last year. Now he’s poised for even more, as Horton leads the Savages into another state tournament.
Horton took home a district title earlier this week, setting himself up for individual sectionals on Friday in Odessa. Horton will be joined by doubles pair senior Matt Collier and junior Evan Heftye, making three Savages headed to sectionals.
This comes a year after Savannah sent five individuals to sectionals, all five of which qualified for state.
Savannah head coach Wakefield Hare said having that success last year has set them up well for this year.
“That type of success, I really do think it is an advantage,” Hare said. “I’m thankful we had that last year. I would’ve liked to get even more guys to state this year, but we’re so thankful to get three guys going to sectionals with good odds we can make it further.”
After Horton’s run to the state final four last year, Hare said the sophomore has used that experience to be a leader and a role model for the team this season.
“At high school tennis level, you get a chance to see fun competition, but it’s not always top shelf competition,” Hare said. “When we have top shelf competition on our team with Cole Horton, a potential college-level player, it inspires all these guys.”
Horton said having the experience of playing in the state tournament in his freshman season has set a new bar for himself moving forward.
“Honestly, it’s made me push myself more and more,” Horton said. “I got fourth last year, so I’m trying to do better than I did last year, so it’s really pushing me to better heights.”
Collier and Heftye are also making their second-straight sectional appearances, after both qualified in doubles last year, as well. Collier was paired with his brother, Drew, and Heftye was paired with Connor Peek last season, but the duo has seen success in the new pairing this season.
The Collier brothers were district champions and got sixth in state last year. Matt said having the experience from last year helped him and Heftye see success this year, but they just hope to keep playing as long as possible.
“I’m used to playing in front of big crowds, so that really helps,” Collier said. “I want to win, but I still want to have fun at the same time.”
Horton echoed the same, saying the Savages are fueled by a love of the game. As he takes the court, searching for a second-straight state appearance, Horton said he’s just hoping to make the most of his time competing.
“Every match, my mentality is just never stop trying,” Horton said. “If you stop trying, what’s the point in playing? You’re also out there to have fun, right? So you just want to enjoy tennis as much as you can.”
The Savages will be in Odessa for the Class 1 sectionals on Friday. Joining them will be Maryville’s Carson Kempf in singles and Jaxson Staples and Kason Teale in doubles, who each took home second place in the district.
In Class 3, Central’s River Flaska took home an individual district title. He will advance to compete in the state tournament for the second year in a row.
The Savages also captured the team district title. They will compete in the team sectionals on Monday in Independence.
