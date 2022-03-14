HAYS, Kan. — Missouri Western has never lacked the fight.
The Griffons never lacked belief or confidence.
But the schedule and results from the final weeks of the season would indicate Candi Whitaker’s group just wasn’t quite to the elite tier.
After going 1-6 against the MIAA’s top four teams prior to the Central Region Tournament, the Griffons proved otherwise, capping a run by coming back from down 21 points at top-seeded Fort Hays State to win 70-69 and advance to the Elite Eight for the first time since 1995.
“I don’t know. It’s all quite a blur,” Whitaker said. “I thought at halftime we were still in it because we hadn’t given up a ton of points. … We found people who make plays.”
Sophomore Brionna Budgetts, who scored 17 and 19 points in the first two rounds, was held without a basket for the first 39 minutes and 52 seconds. That’s when she received an inbounds pass down one, unable to find an option, drove the baseline and hung in the air for the game-winning basket.
“We just couldn’t get it in. All I could think is, ‘’You’ve gotta score.’ That’s what I did,” Budgetts said.
“Trust the process,” freshman Camille Evans exclaimed.
For the first 20 minutes, senior Corbyn Cunningham was the lone spark for the No. 7 Griffons. She scored 12 points in the first half, including a layup at the buzzer, to keep the Griffons within striking distance at 38-23. A 10-0 run just minutes earlier for No. 1 Fort Hays (30-4) put the Tigers up 38-17.
“Just score. We needed points,” Cunningham said of her mentality in the first half. “Just trying to get us all together, bring up the energy and the tempo.”
In the second half, the Griffons (24-9) just chipped away. Graduate guard Jaelyn Haggard made a 3-pointer with 3:16 left in the first to cut the deficit to single digits for the first time since the first quarter.
A 7-0 run to end the quarter, including an and-one from sophomore Trinity Knapp and two jumpers from senior Mychaell Gray, cut the deficit to 49-45.
Evans and freshman Jordan Cunningham each hit layups to get within one basket twice early in the fourth, though the lead reached six with six minutes to play.
From there, Haggard scored 12 points in the final six minutes. Her first triple cut the deficit to 59-56. Another Evans layup was followed by a Haggard floater that tied the game.
The next possession, Haggard drove to the lane and drew a foul. Lauren West spiked the ball and was issued a technical foul, and Haggard made four free throws.
With the game tied again, Haggard sank a deep 3-pointer with 1:17 to play.
“I feel like I’m living in a dream right now,” Haggard said. “My brain can’t process what’s going on right now. … We’ve seen this team come back from large deficits before. That’s what we did; we just wanted to win.
Down two, Katie Wagner finished an and-one to put the Tigers ahead with 12 seconds left.
But Budetts’ lone bucket of the night was the difference.
“I’m thrilled my players get to experience this. They worked extremely hard, bought in and really supported each other,” Whitaker said. “I’m just thrilled they get to continue. They’re making memories for them that will last forever.”
Haggard finished with 19 points on 5-of-10 shooting and six 3-pointers, making all six free throws. She was named to the All-Tournament Team along with Corbyn Cunningham, who finished with 17.
The Griffons made 8 of 14 shots in the fourth quarter and outscored the Tigers 47-31 after halftime.
Western’s trek through the Elite Eight will begin in Birmingham, Alabama, on Monday, March 21.
“We punched that ticket!,” Clarke said.
