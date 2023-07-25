Clarinda A's starting pitcher Luke Spencer walks off the mount in frustration after giving up another run in the third against the Mustangs during the MINK League Division playoff game on Tuesday in St. Joseph.
Mustangs starting pitcher Mason Holton throws a pitch against the Clarinda A’s during a MINK Divisional playoff game on Tuesday in St. Joseph.
Mustangs starting pitcher Mason Holton throws a pitch against the Clarinda A’s during a MINK Divisional playoff game on Tuesday in St. Joseph.
Mustangs starting pitcher Mason Holton prepares to throw a pitch during a MINK League Division playoff game against the Clarinda A's on Tuesday in St. Joseph.
Mustangs shortstop Cole Slibowski slides into third base during a MINK League Division playoff game against the Clarinda A's on Tuesday in St. Joseph.
Mustangs outfielder Easton Bruce claps his hands in excitement after Clarinda A's pitcher Luke Spencer loaded the bases during a MINK Divisional playoff game on Tuesday in St. Joseph.
Mustangs outfielder Ike Book rounds third base on an RBI double during a MINK Divisional playoff game against the Clarinda A's on Tuesday in St. Joseph.
Mustangs first basemen Ryan Callahan leads off second base during a MINK Divisional playoff game against the Clarinda A's on Tuesday in St. Joseph.
Mustangs shortstop Cole Slibowski advances to third base on a single during a MINK Division playoff game against the Clarinda A's on Tuesday in St. Joseph.
With the confidence of his team and manager, pitcher Mason Holton silenced one of the strongest lineups in the MINK League with the season on the line.
The Coffeyville product led the Mustangs to a 6-0 win over the Clarinda A’s, winning the north division championship and advancing to the MINK league final.
With Tuesday’s game being win-or-go-home, manager Johnny Coy had to be sure he sent the right guy to the mound to lead the charge.
He knew Holton was that guy.
“(Holton) has been here for two years now and the one thing he does is throw strikes and attacks the strike zone,” Coy said. “That’s exactly what we wanted him to do tonight. We had all the confidence in the world that he was going to go out there and do that tonight.”
“It feels really good getting that call and knowing (Coy) trusts me and the team trusts me,” Holton added. “Just going out there and showcasing what I can do.”
Holton set the tone right away with three strikeouts in the opening two innings. Even as he allowed two base hits in the second, he immediately forced a double-play to end the threat.
The game opened up in the fourth, as the Mustangs put up five runs in the inning thanks to an Easton Bruce two-run double, a Cole Slibowski RBI hit-by-pitch and a Brayden Luikart two-run single.
With a five-run cushion built up, Holton’s confidence only grew.
“It’s just a huge weight off your shoulders getting that run support,” Holton said. “All you have to do is handle business, throw strikes and do my thing out there.”
Holton got stronger as the night progressed, showing off strong command with his fastball, changeup and slider. He ended his complete game shutout with back-to-back strikeouts, his 10th and 11th of the night.
“That team can hit,” Coy said. “For him to keep guys off balance all night with a three-pitch mix is tough to hit against.”
With the win, the Mustangs advance to face the Jefferson City Renegades in the MINK League final starting Thursday. The team looks to secure their fourth-consecutive crown and ninth overall.
The tradition of winning doesn’t go unnoticed by the team.
“It’d mean a lot to us,” Holton said. “We’ve worked really hard this summer and built great bonds. Bringing that home to the city of St. Joseph would feel amazing.”
“I want to win really bad,” Coy added. “My favorite championship is always the next one. I can’t wait to get going.”
