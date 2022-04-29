Over her five seasons in a Missouri Western uniform, senior Emma Hoffart has made her presence felt.
As her career with the Griffons winds down, Hoffart has mixed feelings going into her final games.
“I’ve had a great five years here, I’ve had so many amazing memories on this field,” Hoffart said. “I’m ready; you know, it’s been five years. It’s taken its toll on my body. So like I said, bittersweet.”
From leading the Griffons on the field to inking a groundbreaking name, image and likeness deal, Hoffart has made the most of her time at Missouri Western. Now with just a few games left in her final season, Hoffart said she hopes to soak in all the memories she has left.
After being named to the All-MIAA First Team and D2CCA All-Central Region First Team in 2021, Hoffart has put together a stellar season in her final campaign.
The Omaha native leads the Griffons in nearly every major offensive category, putting together 48 hits, eight home runs and 40 RBIs, all team-bests. Her .336 batting average and .938 OPS are good for second-best on the team.
In addition to her offensive output, Hoffart said her experience shines through in the field, as she’s led the team as a third baseman or catcher.
“I think all my experience these past couple of years, seeing the pitchers in our conference, has helped me a lot with being able to see the ball well at the plate,” Hoffart said. “Out on the field, being a comforting force for our pitchers behind the plate, being a leader, communicating with everyone on the field, it gets easier over the years.”
In addition to her on-the-field performance, Hoffart was one of 14 student-athletes across the country — and the lone Division II athlete — to join Degree’s Breaking Limits program last summer. The program made her the first student-athlete in Missouri Western history to sign an NIL deal.
With all her accomplishments, Hoffart says perhaps the biggest honor of her career came this past week, when she was named Female Student-Athlete of the Year at the 2022 Golden Griffon Awards.
“It was just incredible,” Hoffart said. “I was up against so many incredible female athletes that were so deserving, and it just made my whole year, it made my whole career here.”
Hoffart and the Griffons went through a coaching change last offseason, as longtime coach Jen Bagley Trotter was replaced by Joe Yegge. Hoffart said Yegge has been a huge motivator for her and the rest of the team in his first season.
“He lights a fire under all of us, and he gets us going,” Hoffart said. “He knows what he wants from us, and he knows how to get it done.”
Inheriting a roster in his first season at Western, Yegge said having a leader like Hoffart to lean on has made things easier for him throughout the season.
“She’s the epitome of the type of kid you want on the team,” Yegge said. “She’s just resilient, and she just does everything, she cares for everybody on the team and just does everything she’s asked.”
Going into the final weekend of the regular season, the Griffons sit in fourth in the MIAA standings. With two doubleheaders remaining before next week’s MIAA Tournament, Hoffart said she plans to take it all in and make the most of the time she has left in a Griffon uniform.
“I just wanna go out with my team, have fun, soak in all the memories, get some wins,” Hoffart said. “I’ll miss every moment of it, so I’m definitely taking it all in.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.